Prosecutors said the QAnon Shaman was one of the rioters who meant to 'capture and assassinate elected officials' before walking back the claim

Jacob Shamsian
Jake Angeli Getty Images
Jacob Chansley AKA Jake Angeli AKA the QAnon Shaman was detained after joining hundreds of others to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2020. Win McNamee/ Staff/ Getty Images

  • Justice Department prosecutors said people who participated in the pro-Trump attack of the US Capitol planned to "capture and assassinate elected officials."

  • They made the assessment in a detention memo for Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman or Jake Angeli, who they say left a threat for Vice President Mike Pence.

  • The top prosecutor overseeing the Capitol insurrection cases, however, said a day later there was no "direct evidence" about assassination plans.

  • Chansley evaded Capitol police and went to the dais where Pence stood, leaving a note that said "it's only a matter of time, justice is coming," according to court documents.

  • He later told FBI agents that Pence was "a child-trafficking traitor" and that he planned to return to Washington, DC, for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Some of the people who participated in the pro-Trump attack of the US Capitol intended to "capture and assassinate elected officials" including Vice President Mike Pence, according to federal prosecutors.

Department of Justice prosecutors made the assessment in a detention memo for the QAnon Shaman, who goes by Jake Angeli but whose real name is Jacob Anthony Chansley. The court filings were reviewed by Insider and first reported by Reuters.

Michael Sherwin, the top prosecutor overseeing Capitol riot cases, tried to walk back the claim Friday. In a press conference, he said "the justice department didn't have "any direct evidence of kill capture teams."

Prosecutors in Chansley's case said he should be held in jail while awaiting trial, arguing that his erratic behavior made him a flight risk and his massive following in the QAnon community allowed him to quickly raise enough money to flee.

Chansley is one of its most visible followers of the false QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that President Donald Trump is fighting a "deep state" of cannibalistic, pedophilic devil-worshippers. He stormed the Capitol while shirtless and wearing large horns, fur pelts, and war paint, carrying a 6-foot-long spear.

The insurrectionists, at the urging of President Donald Trump, tried to stop Congress from counting the electoral college votes that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Normally a routine event, the counting process was overseen by Pence and involved both houses of Congress.

Chansley isn't the only person involved in the riot that the Justice Department has singled out. Officials have also accused retired Air Force officer Larry Rendall Brock Jr. of targeting government officials during the insurrection. He was photographed carrying zip-tie handcuffs while storming the Capitol building's chambers.

"He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the US government," Assistant US Attorney Jay Weimer said in a Texas court Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

'It's only a matter of time, justice is coming'

Prosecutors cited specific details from Chansley's invasion of the Capitol building on January 6 to argue that he should remain in jail.

Chansley was one of the first to enter the building, they said, and "used his bullhorn to communicate that they were there to take out several United States congressmen."

"Chansley was using his bullhorn to incite [the crowd]," prosecutors wrote. "Because the Capitol building is cavernous, the sound of Chansley's voice over the bullhorn carried to different areas of the building."

Read more: 'It was degrading': Black Capitol custodial staff talk about what it felt like to to clean up the mess left by violent pro-Trump white supremacists

qanon shaman jacob chansley jake angeli capitol riot insurrection siege
Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including Chansleyi, a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned hat, enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

After evading Capitol Police officers, Chansley entered the Senate chamber and ran up to the dais where Pence was presiding moments earlier, according to the documents.

There, he wrote a note for Pence saying: "it's only a matter of time, justice is coming," prosecutors said.

"Chansley said that he was glad he sat in the Vice President's chair because Vice President Pence is a child-trafficking traitor," prosecutors wrote.

When the FBI questioned Chansley about the letter, he "went on a lengthy diatribe describing current and past United States political leaders as infiltrators," according to prosecutors, singling out Pence and prominent Democratic politicians.

qanon shaman jacob chansley jake angeli capitol riot
Chansley screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

"Strong evidence, including Chansley's own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government," prosecutors wrote.

Five people were ultimately killed in connection with the Capitol riot. Prosecutors said Chansley's "status as a symbol of the insurrection" should be factored into the judge's decision over whether to keep him behind bars while awaiting trial.

"At this juncture in our Nation's history, it is hard to imagine a greater risk to our democracy and community than the armed revolution of which Chansley has made himself the symbol," they wrote.

Chansley planned to go back to DC for Biden's inauguration, prosecutors say

Prosecutors also said Chansley intended to return to Washington, DC, for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday if he's released. Many layers of law enforcement have mobilized in preparation for violence, including deploying 20,000 National Guard troops in the city.

Chansley was arrested on January 8 after he drove to the FBI field office in Phoenix, Arizona, to follow-up on a phone interview with agents.

He had plans to drive to the Arizona State Capitol afterwards, prosecutors said, and had his costume in his car.

Chansley's detention hearing for the charges against him is scheduled for later Friday afternoon.

In a press release Thursday, Chansley's attorney said he was simply acting upon Trump's instructions, and that Trump should pardon him.

jacob chansley jake angeli qanon shaman capitol riot
Chansley facing off with a police officer while in the US Capitol building. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

"The words and invitation of a president are supposed to mean something," the attorney, Albert Watkins, said. "Given the peaceful and compliant fashion in which Mr. Chansley comported himself, it would be appropriate and honorable for the president to pardon Mr. Chansley and other like-minded, peaceful individuals who accepted the president's invitation with honorable intentions."

Watkins didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Chansley also drew widespread attention after refusing to eat while jailed. His mother said he only eats organic food, leading to him being widely mocked online.

Following a court hearing earlier this week, David Gonzales, US Marshal for the District of Arizona, told ABC15 that he would provide Chansley organic food.

Judge Deborah Fine, who's overseeing Chansley's arraignment, issued an order Tuesday to make clear that she had nothing to do with the accommodations made for Chansley's diet.

"The Court did not order any specific diet for Mr. Chansley," Fine wrote. "The Court trusts that the United States Marshal and Mr. Chansley's attorney have already or will communicate about the appropriate course of action regarding any legitimate dietary needs Mr. Chansley may have."

This article has been updated.

Expanded Coverage Module: capitol-siege-module

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Black Americans react to the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol

    On the morning of Jan. 6, many Black Americans celebrated the news that the Rev. Raphael Warnock had defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election to become the first African American U.S. senator from the state of Georgia. But just hours later, President Trump addressed a mass rally of his supporters in Washington, D.C., exhorting them to head to the U.S. Capitol to make their displeasure known to lawmakers who were set to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Black Americans share their reactions.

  • Georgia's First Vietnamese American State Rep Wears Áo Dài to Swear-In

    Bee Nguyen, Georgia's first Vietnamese American state representative, donned an áo dài to her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Regarded as the most popular national costume of Vietnam, the áo dài for women is a long dress with a contoured top that flows over loose-fitting trousers that reach the sole of the feet. Nguyen, 39, decided to wear the garment in response to the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, in which rioters carried the South Vietnamese flag.

  • Amid cacophony since Capitol siege, key officer stays silent

    In the week since a mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, the House has impeached President Donald Trump. Twitter and other social media sites have banned Trump and thousands of other accounts. Officer Eugene Goodman isn't saying whether he thinks he saved the Senate, as many of the millions who've viewed the video believe.

  • Local newspapers turn on Lauren Boebert as 68 state politicians demand investigation into Capitol riot role

    Lauren Boebert is under fire for sharing details about the location of the House speaker during the Capitol riots

  • White Army vet charged in shooting Black girl at Trump rally

    A white military veteran shot and wounded a 15-year-old girl when he fired his gun into a car carrying four Black teenagers during a tense confrontation at a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the Iowa Capitol last month. Michael McKinney, 25, is charged with attempted murder in the Dec. 6 shooting in Des Moines. McKinney, who was heavily armed and wearing body armor, told police he fired the shot in self-defense.

  • U.S. stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

    The United States stands by Taiwan and always will, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said following a call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who told her the island would continue to seek access to U.N. meetings. Craft had planned to visit Taipei this week, in the teeth of strong objections from China which views the island as its own territory.

  • North Korea unveils 'world's strongest weapon' at military parade

    Wearing a giant furry hat, black leather jacket and a beaming smile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un introduced “the world’s strongest weapon” – a new submarine-launched ballistic missile – at a nighttime parade on Thursday in Pyongyang. The display of North Korea’s military might followed a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party, during which leader Kim denounced the United States as his country's “foremost principal enemy” and vowed to strengthen the North’s nuclear war deterrent. On Friday, the reclusive regime’s state media released 100 photos of a mass celebration of the national armory, including tanks and rocket launchers, all flanked by rows of marching soldiers, noticeably not wearing masks. Military aircraft were illuminated by LED lights as they flew overhead in formation. “They’d like us to notice that they’re getting more proficient with larger solid rocket boosters,” tweeted Ankit Panda, a North Korea expert and author of ‘Kim Jong Un and the Bomb’, as the parade unfolded in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung square. As the spectacle reached its climax, the military rolled out what analysts said appeared to be new variants of solid-fuel short-range ballistic missiles – which are more quickly deployed than liquid-fuelled versions - and four Pukguksong-class submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

  • Pelosi tasks retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré with leading review of Capitol security

    Honoré is best known for his role as commander of the task force that was in charge of the U.S. military response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

  • Wisconsin teen charged with killing infant daughter in woods

    A 16-year-old boy has admitted fatally shooting his newborn daughter and leaving her body inside a fallen tree in the woods in southern Wisconsin, according to prosecutors. Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson, of Albany, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. According to a criminal complaint, the teen took the infant shortly after she was born Jan. 5 to a wooded area in Albany, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee, placed her inside a fallen tree and shot her twice in the head.

  • More Inside Artist Jorge Pardo's Transformed Bushwick Carriage House

    When it came to the lighting in his home, Pardo drew inspiration from the insides of fruits, nuts, and seeds, as well as sea creatures and machine parts.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • International students launch campaign to return to Australia amid border closures

    An official petition to Australian lawmakers urging them to exempt international students from border closures has received nearly 3,000 signatures, citing "bad quality" online lessons and lack of schooling for some. The petition, which is backed by social media campaign #bringusbacktoaus on Twitter, needs 12,000 signatures from Australian residents or citizens before Feb. 10 for it to be tabled before lawmakers for a discussion. "These are students from all over Asia, all over the world," said Phil Honeywood, Chief Executive, International Education Association of Australia.

  • Secret Service reportedly had to use Obama's bathroom after being barred from Ivanka Trump's

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have spent the past few years living in a six bedroom, 6.5 bathroom rented home in Washington, D.C.'s exclusive Kalorama neighborhood. The family could count high-profile officials and even one former president among their neighbors — as well as their own Secret Service detail, who had to rent a nearby apartment to use the bathroom because they weren't allowed inside the Kushner-Trump home, neighbors and law enforcement sources tell The Washington Post.It's not unusual for Secret Service agents to stay out of the typically expansive homes they're guarding, instead using a garage or auxiliary building as their home base, the Post notes. But Kushner and Trump took that to an extreme, forcing the Secret Service to install a porta-potty outside their home just so they had somewhere to relieve themselves, sources said. The unsightly outdoor bathroom was taken down after neighbors complained.That's when the Kushner-Trump detail started using a bathroom in the Obama family's nearby garage. But they were kicked out when "a Secret Service supervisor from the Trump-Kushner detail left an unpleasant mess in the Obama bathroom," the Post notes. Agents then headed to to Vice President Mike Pence's home a mile away to use the toilet or, when time was short, counted on nearby restaurants and even knocked on neighbors' doors. One of those neighbors eventually ended up renting a $3,000/month basement studio to the agents, making $144,000 in taxpayer money by the time the lease expires this September.A White House spokesperson denied Trump and Kushner barred Secret Service from their home, saying it was the force's choice not to come inside — something one law enforcement officer disputed. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? 5 scathing cartoons about Trump's second impeachment

  • Why the defunct South Vietnam flag was flown at the Capitol riot

    The flag has become a symbol for different things: anti-communism, U.S. imperialism, democracy and recollection of the past.

  • Australia to kill pigeon that made extraordinary journey from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it.

  • 12 Pakistani police fired for not protecting Hindu temple

    Pakistani authorities sacked a local police chief and 11 other policemen for failing to protect a Hindu temple that was set on fire and demolished last month by a mob led by hundreds of supporters of a radical Islamist party, police said Friday. The 12 policemen were fired over “acts of cowardice" and “negligence" for not trying to stop the mob when it attacked the temple, with some having fled the scene. Another 48 policemen were given various punishments following a probe into the attack, the police statement said.

  • Malaysia's opposition leader to seek king's assent to end state of emergency

    Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday he would submit an appeal to the king to end a state of emergency imposed to fight the coronavirus, which he described as a move by the prime minister to cling to power. Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday declared a national state of emergency to curb the spread of the virus and suspended parliament, which the opposition said was Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's ploy to retain control amid a power struggle.

  • FBI warns police chiefs to be on high alert for extremists

    In a Wednesday phone call with police chiefs from across the U.S., FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about the potential for extremist violence in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.Wray was joined on the call by Kenneth Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. They asked police departments to serve as their eyes and ears, sharing any intelligence they gather with other law enforcement agencies. Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina told The New York Times that Wray asked the chiefs to "continue to overshare intelligence" and not assume they already know about potential threats.The Times spoke to another police chief on the call, who said the U.S. Capitol has an extensive law enforcement presence and the concern has shifted to attacks against federal buildings, state capitols, and the homes and businesses of lawmakers. Federal officials are monitoring extremist messages being posted online, and Wray said the police chiefs should be mindful of local armed groups and people acting on their own."They're very, very worried about these, what they've referred to as domestic violent extremists, embedding themselves in other protests," the unidentified chief said. "Christopher Wray seemed particularly concerned about what was sort of the disregard these folks have for democratic government. The focus was not to go after people engaged in peaceful protest. There were others embedded in that who were engaged in violence and criminal behavior."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Biden Twitter account 'starts from zero' with no Trump followers

    Joe Biden's presidential Twitter account launches with no followers transferred from President Trump.

  • RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet

    NASA declared the Mars digger dead Thursday after failing to burrow deep into the red planet to take its temperature. Following one last unsuccessful attempt to hammer itself down over the weekend with 500 strokes, the team called it quits. "We’ve given it everything we’ve got, but Mars and our heroic mole remain incompatible,” said the German Space Agency's Tilman Spohn, the lead scientist for the experiment.

  • Canada's Trudeau wants to serve for 'number of more years,' rules out vaccine passports

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, giving a rare insight into his future plans, said he wanted to serve Canadians for a number of years to come, and shied away from saying who he thought should succeed him. Trudeau, speaking at the Reuters Next conference, also said he was opposed to the idea of obliging people to carry digital proof that they had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Trudeau's ruling Liberals only have a minority in the House of Commons, which means he relies on the opposition to govern and can be brought down at any time.