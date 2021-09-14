Prosecutors: R. Kelly accuser had 'emotional breakdown,' can’t testify

NEW YORK — One of R&B superstar R. Kelly’s alleged victims had an “emotional breakdown” and will not testify at his sex trafficking trial, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The woman, known in court papers as Jane Doe #20, was a key witness for the government. Her testimony was going to allow prosecutors to play a 2008 audio recording of Kelly berating, assaulting and threatening her, authorities said.

“After the government played the audio recording for Jane Doe #20 and Jane Doe #20 traveled to New York to prepare for her testimony, she started to have panic attacks and appeared to have an emotional breakdown,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes in a motion.

“For the sake of her mental health, the government advised Jane Doe #20 that it would not call her as a witness at the trial.”

In the recording prosecutors are still trying to get into evidence, Kelly and his uncle, George Kelly, confronted Jane Doe #20 and accused her of stealing a Rolex from the singer, prosecutors said.

When she copped to taking a watch, T-shirt, earrings and “porno tapes” from Kelly, the crooner wailed on her, the feds allege.

“You go to that f---ing garage, Kelly is accused of ordering. “You chill there until you hear from me. You understand me. You take your f-----n phone. You don’t call no mother f---ing body. And I will know if you did,” Kelly says on the tape, according to the filing.

“I f---ing raised your ass. I raised you. …f---ing murdered for doing s--t like this. Shut up. Shut the f--k up.”

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is accused of running an elaborate scheme that targeted underage girls and young women for sex.

Accusers have testified that Kelly could go from loving to controlling at the drop of a hat, becoming extremely angry and sometimes violent.

The trial has featured allegations that Kelly kept victims in rooms for days. They had to request permission to eat or use the bathroom. He demanded they call him “Daddy” and did not allow them to look at other men, accusers testified.