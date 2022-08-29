Prosecutors reach plea deal in South Bend gang-related murders

Crime scene tape at the Waterford Glen Apartment complex off of Edison Road cordons off where a shooting took place Thursday night.

SOUTH BEND — One of three men charged with murder in a gang-related double homicide at the Waterford Glen Apartments in 2020 has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify against his associates.

Lance Dawson, 21, along with Darius Vaughn and Dijon Davis were all allegedly gang members from South Bend's west side who went in search of "East Side" members on Oct. 22, 2020, as retaliation for a previous event. Prosecutors say the trio were involved in the shooting deaths of Malik Balderos, 21, and Ricky Kinds, Jr., 20.

Last week, Dawson entered into a plea agreement that will see prosecutors dismiss a murder charge against him in exchange for a guilty plea on a conspiracy to commit murder charge. The deal also says prosecutors will dismiss gang and firearm sentencing enhancements — which could have added time to Dawson's sentence if convicted — but stipulates Dawson must testify truthfully at the trials for Vaughn and Davis.

Both of those cases are scheduled for trials later this year.

Official documents in the case state Balderos and Kinds were killed a few minutes before midnight on Oct. 22, 2020, at the Waterford Glen Apartments where a number of East Side gang members were staying. Police were dispatched to the area around 11:45 p.m. and found the two men suffering from bullet wounds, as well as a “great deal of ballistic evidence."

From evidence collected, it was determined that at least eight separate weapons were fired at the scene. Seven weapons were handgun calibers and one was a rifle. Several of the weapons also were determined to have been fired in other open shooting investigations, which investigators believed to be part of escalating tensions between the East Side and West Side, court documents allege.

Several weeks after the shooting, Davis and Vaughn were both arrested separately on different occasions for unrelated matters. Court documents allege both men admitted to being at a vigil mourning a West Side associate when someone said, "They gotta pay for this."

Court documents say Dawson was linked to the shooting when bullet casings from the Waterford Glen crime scene matched casings at Dawson's home in a separate incident. Dawson was charged a few months after the homicides in April 2021 and was arrested in Bloomington days later.

Based on his plea deal, Dawson could be given between 20 and 40 years in prison for the conspiracy to commit murder count, though he will not be sentenced until after trials for Vaughn and Davis.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Prosecutors reach plea deal in South Bend gang-related murders