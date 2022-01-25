Prosecutors recommend reduced prison time for McFadden after testimony against Moses

Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of a year to 18 months for former City Councilman Adam McFadden, who looted money meant to help impoverished children.

McFadden cooperated and testified against George Moses, the former board chairman of Rochester Housing Authority who committed his own thievery spree from nonprofits designed to help low-income residents and neighborhoods.

Without cooperation, McFadden faced a sentence of 27 to 33 months under recommended federal sentencing guidelines. But, in court papers filed last week, prosecutors recommend a sentence of 12 to 18 months because of his "substantial assistance" in the case against Moses.

Testimony at Moses' federal trial, at which he was convicted of 28 fraud and tax-related charges, showed that federal investigators were at first looking at possible crimes by McFadden. That investigation then led them to Moses, who colluded with McFadden in frauds.

Moses was convicted of fraud against Rochester Housing Charities, and a neighborhood group he headed, North East Area Development, or NEAD. Evidence showed he used the group's money for a cruise, a Florida time share, and other personal expenses.

Adam McFadden arrives at Federal Court with his attorney Joseph Damelio before pleading guilty to felony wire fraud for submitting more than $131,000 in false invoices while he was director of Quad A for Kids.

McFadden previously headed an organization, Quad A for Kids, which provided after-school services for underprivileged children. McFadden admitted that he created fake invoices for the organization, stealing more than $130,000 that otherwise could have been used for services for the youth.

The nonprofit provided programs to 500 area children in five city schools. McFadden led the organization for nearly 15 years. A special audit of its operations focused on McFadden's tenure uncovered the wrongdoing.

"I did something wrong, and I'm owning up to the fact I did something wrong," McFadden said after his guilty plea. "I live in a community that has faced challenges and tough times, and I'm hoping that community will forgive me and that folks that I worked with will forgive me, and the people I let down will forgive me."

Moses helped McFadden steal $8,000 from Quad A, having NEAD claim it provided services that it didn't. NEAD sent the money to a company, Caesar Development, created by McFadden. Moses, on behalf of NEAD, kept $1,000, according to McFadden. During Moses' trial, McFadden said he was in a "cash crunch" when he stole the money.

McFadden also admitted fraud with tax filings in 2015 and two subsequent years.

McFadden is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 4.

Moses is jailed, awaiting sentencing. Prosecutors recently filed papers seeking nearly $250,000 in judgments from Moses, a figure largely representing the amount of estimated theft from fraud, money laundering, and tax charges.

Moses' lawyers can challenge that judgment amount.

(Includes reporting by staff writer Brian Sharp.)

