Prosecutors will recommend suspended sentence in meth case

May 4—CLINTON — The State will recommend a suspended sentence for a Clinton man who pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of methamphetamine last week.

Norman R. Bolton Jr., 40, 710 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty April 21 to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class C felony.

According to the affidavit, at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 7, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase on Bolton. Bolton delivered methamphetamine to a sworn peace officer in the area of 901 S. Fourth St. in exchange for $275, the affidavit says.

The plea agreement says the State will recommend a suspended sentence and the minimum fine, surcharges, costs and attorney fees. The agreement says as a condition of probation, the State will recommend Bolton successfully complete any recommendations contained in the Pre Sentence Investigation report, which may include the Scott County Drug Court.

The agreement also states Bolton is to have no further law violations during the period of probation, abstain from consuming any alcoholic beverages or illegal controlled substance, submit to random urinalysis, maintain stable employment and residency, obtain a GED and cooperate with any and all other conditions as may be set by his probation officer. The plea is an open plea and the Court is not bound by the State's recommendations, the plea agreement says. Bolton will be responsible for restitution resulting from all counts alleged in the trial information, the plea agreement adds.

Sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. July 21.