Prosecutors reduce charges against woman for break-in

Dec. 21—LIMA — A Lima woman will be sentenced Feb. 7 after accepting an offer from prosecutors of what Allen County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Reed termed a "significant reduction in the charge" against her.

Dneisha Smith, 25, of Lima, was indicted in July on a single count of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree. According to court records, Lima police were dispatched on June 11 to an apartment in the 500 block of Brower Road in reference to a burglary.

Upon their arrival officers spoke with the female resident, who said she was in bed with her girlfriend when Smith, her former girlfriend, broke the bedroom window and entered the residence. Once inside, Smith stole a cell phone and fled. Police found blood around the broken window at the residence.

While officers were on scene, the LPD received a 911 call from Smith stating that she was on Main Street and had been stabbed. Smith was located and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of cuts that in truth came from the broken window. She was at that time placed under arrest for aggravated burglary.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the indictment against Smith in favor of a new charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, that was contained in a bill of information.

Smith was released from jail on an own-recognizance bond following her plea.