Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter in manslaughter trial

Reuters

The Manhattan federal judge who made the unusual move of saying he would dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times on Monday while jurors were still deliberating is considered a maverick known for tussling with Wall Street regulators and criticizing the U.S. sentencing regimes. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, 78, announced he planned to dismiss Palin's case once the jury delivers a verdict, after concluding that her lawyers had failed to prove the newspaper acted with malice by incorrectly linking her to a mass shooting in an editorial. Lawyers who know Rakoff, though, say his decision carried little risk -- Palin could still win a jury verdict that could be restored on appeal, negating the need for a potential retrial -- and was on-brand for a judge known for making his views plain.