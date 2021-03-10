Prosecutors refuse to reveal to Ghislaine Maxwell the identities of her accusers

Robert Mendick
·3 min read
Ghislaine Maxwell - Jane Rosenberg/Reuters
Prosecutors have refused to reveal to Ghislaine Maxwell the identities of her accusers despite a trial being just a few months away, her brother said on Tuesday.

Ian Maxwell also declined to rule out calling Prince Andrew, her close friend, as a defence witness in a trial due to take place in New York in the summer.

Mr Maxwell told the BBC his sister “remained resolute” despite spending almost 250 days on remand awaiting trial in a tiny prison cell in a detention centre in Brooklyn. Echoing an interview he gave to The Telegraph last week in which he branded the US judicial system “bizarre and cruel” , Mr Maxwell said Ghislaine, 59, was being served water that was ‘brown’ and fed inedible microwaved meals that had caused hair and weight loss.

Mr Maxwell, 64, said it was difficult for his sister to mount her defence while languishing in jail in effective isolation and urged she be released on bail, that includes a surety of $28.5m and a promise to give up her British and French passports.

“Three accusers who are the subject of the trial have not had their identities revealed four months before the trial,” said Mr Maxwell, “The prosecution have not revealed the identities of the three women nor the alleged events, nor times nor dates. How is this possible? Justice cuts both ways. There’s justice for victims of abuse but justice also for those accused of that.”

Ms Maxwell was arrested at a secluded property she had bought in New Hampshire last summer and has been in prison ever since. She is accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein, her then boyfriend and a wealthy financier, to groom and abuse girls as young as 14 between 1994 and 1997 when she was in an ‘intimate relationship’ with him. Epstein, a convicted paedophile, killed himself in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex traffikcing charges.

Ms Maxwell, the daughter of the media tycoon Robert Maxwell, is also charged with perjury in relation to sworn testimony in 2016 that she had not trafficked Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who has claimed she was forced to sleep with Prince Andrew when she was aged 17. The allegation is vehemently denied by Prince Andrew.

Asked whether Prince Andrew would be called to give evidence, Mr Maxwell told the BBC: "I can't answer that. I just don't know is the short answer."

He was also asked if his sister still considers Andrew a friend, and replied: "I don't know. I would assume that she does, yes."

Mr Maxwell also said he recognised the location of a now infamous photograph taken at Ms Maxwell’s mews home in London in 2001 in which the Duke of York was pictured with his arm around the waist of Ms Roberts Giuffre.

Mr Maxwell told the BBC: "I don't know anything about the photograph other than that I've seen it's been published. This is outside the case that my sister is facing. And I know its interest to your listeners, but nonetheless I'm not here to talk about that photograph."

He was then asked: "But do you recognise the setting of that? Was it taken in Ghislaine's house in London?"

Mr Maxwell replied: "I do recognise that setting."

The duke has said he has "no recollection" of meeting Ms Roberts Giuffre and has cast doubt on the picture, claiming he is "not one to hug" or "display affection" in public, raising the prospect it was faked.

Mr Maxwell said he had met Epstein only once on a social occasion with his sister and reiterated his family’s support for her.

Gloria Allred, a US lawyer representing a number of women bringing civil claims against the Epstein estate, said: "I know Miss Maxwell is probably suffering in jail, nobody likes being in jail, nobody likes having their freedom restricted, but I really think bail should be out of the question, it would be very upsetting to the victims."

