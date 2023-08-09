Prosecutors release new video of light rail stabbing

Two and a half weeks ago, a man was stabbed at the Othello light rail station. On Tuesday, we got a closer look when the prosecutor’s office released a surveillance video of the violent scene unfolding.

Prosecutors called this a “random and incredibly violent attack.”

In the video, you can see a fairly busy, seemingly calm, car. That is until a man in a black coat walks to the back of the car and appears to pull out a knife.

Prosecutors said the suspect is Ishmail Brown. He allegedly stabbed another man over a dozen times as fellow passengers tried to flee, others tried to intervene.

One man carried a child away from the violence before pushing the security alarm. Another held up a backpack and one man waved a shoe.

The whole attack lasted less than 2 minutes.

It ended with the light rail stopping and everyone except the suspect got off.

According to the Seattle Times, the man who was stabbed remains in critical condition. As for Ishmail Brown, he was arrested and remains behind bars. His bail is set at $1.5 million.

This is the third light rail attack we’ve reported on recently and Sound Transit is very aware of these safety concerns.

Earlier this year, Sound Transit announced that they would be increasing the number of light rail security by about 300 guards. However, no security guards were shown on the train during this video.