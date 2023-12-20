Prosecutors request continuace in case against former officer

Dec. 20—Federal prosecutors are asking for a continuance in a trial for a former officer with the Savanna Police Department indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim during a traffic stop to allow the victim more time to heal from injuries received in the alleged assault.

Court documents show Jeffrey Scott Smith Jr., was indicted in August by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma on felony counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of falsification of records.

The indictment accuses Smith of conducting a traffic stop on Nov. 2, 2022, in which the victim was a passenger.

According to allegations in the indictment, Smith sexually assaulted the victim "without her consent and without a legitimate law enforcement purpose."

"The defendant's conduct resulted in bodily injury," the indictment states.

Smith is also accused of deactivating his body worn camera and a dashboard camera during the traffic stop "with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence an investigation into his sexual misconduct."

Federal prosecutors are asking for a scheduled trial in February to be continued to March to allow time for the alleged victim to heal from additional surgeries received "to assist her in healing" from injuries received in the alleged assault and said it was likely more surgeries would be needed.

The motion filed by the prosecution states the defense has no objection to the request with a waiver for a speedy trial signed by Smith filed.

If convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison on the deprivation of rights count and 20 years in prison on each of the obstruction of justice counts.

Savanna Police Chief Matt Hines told the News-Capital following the indictments Smith was immediately placed on administrative leave after the woman came forward with the allegations and was terminated from the department "within a day" for violating department policy.

A ruling on the continuance was not available as of the time this article was being produced.