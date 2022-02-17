Prosecutors request lighter sentence for ex-officer who killed Daunte Wright

·2 min read


Minnesota prosecutors will seek a sentence of just over seven years for Kim Potter, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man.

Potter is set to be sentenced on Friday after she was convicted of first and second degree manslaughter in December.

Prosecutors have said that they think a sentence of just more than 7 years would be appropriate for Potter, according to The Associated Press.

Her attorneys will ask for less time than usual, including just probation, an ask with which prosecutors disagree, according to the report.

State sentencing guidelines place the penalty for Potter's actions at a sentence of slightly more than six years to roughly eight and a half years. While prosecutors previously argued for a sentence above the guidelines, recent court filings indicate they will seek the presumptive sentence, the AP noted.

"The presumptive sentence takes into account the main elements of the conviction: the death of Daunte Wright and Defendant's recklessness," Frank said, adding that "the State recognizes that this is a unique case given the context in which Defendant Potter recklessly handled her firearm," the AP reported.

"No prison sentence can bring Daunte Wright back to life. A prison sentence is just a number, and that number cannot undo this tragedy or bring Daunte Wright back to his family," Frank added.

Potter's sentencing comes after she shot and killed Wright after he was pulled over for expired license plate tags and for having an air freshener on his rearview mirror.

After pulling Wright over, police learned he had an outstanding warrant for a charge related to weapons possession. During the encounter, Potter shouted that she was going to tase Wright, but she says she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of the taser before fatally shooting Wright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Key moments in the police shooting of Daunte Wright

    Kim Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of manslaughter in the April 11 shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black motorist. April 11 — Police in Brooklyn Center stop Wright's car at around 2 p.m. Police say when they tried to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant, he got back into his car and tried to drive away, and an officer shot him. In nearby Minneapolis, meanwhile, former police Officer Derek Chauvin is standing trial in George Floyd's killing.

  • Attorney General seeks 7-year sentence for officer who killed Daunte Wright

    Kim Potter, the officer who confused her gun with her Taser and killed Daunte Wright, is scheduled to be sentenced […] The post Attorney General seeks 7-year sentence for officer who killed Daunte Wright appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter

    Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Kim Potter, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter. In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of slightly more than seven years — which is the presumed penalty under the state's guidelines -- would be proper.

  • Walmart mass shooting trial: Prosecution wants 2023 start, defense wants a delay to 2025

    A federal judge postponed setting a date in the trial of a man accused of killing 23 on Aug. 3, 2019, at an El Paso Walmart.

  • Sudanese boy rescued after eight hours trapped in rubbish lorry

    The 10-year-old refuse worker in Sudan became trapped in the truck's crushing mechanism.

  • Man Utd charged for crowding referee after Lewis Dunk’s tackle on Anthony Elanga

    Dunk was initially booked for bringing down Elanga.

  • Use of rape-kit DNA to probe other crimes shocks prosecutors

    The San Francisco district attorney's stunning claim that California crime labs are using DNA from sexual assault survivors to investigate unrelated crimes shocked prosecutors nationwide, and advocates said the practice could affect victims' willingness to come forward. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said he became aware of the “opaque practice” last week after prosecutors found a report among hundreds of pages of evidence in the case against a woman recently charged with a felony property crime. Boudin read from the report Tuesday at a news conference and said he could not share it because of privacy concerns, but his office allowed the San Francisco Chronicle to review the documents.

  • Today at the Winter Olympics: GB guarantee a medal as Kamila Valieva falls short

    Team GB have been guaranteed at least a silver medal in the men’s curling.

  • Opposition from GOP senator threatens Biden judicial pick

    Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s opposition to one of President Joe Biden’s nominees surprised Democrats on Wednesday and presented a fresh test to a tradition that over the years has allowed individual senators to block the confirmation of judges from their home states. William S. Pocan, a trial court judge in Milwaukee County, was scheduled to testify Wednesday at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. It has been the committee’s longstanding practice not to proceed with hearings on district court nominees until both home state senators have returned a “blue slip” that signals the Senate can move forward.

  • Jury Finds New York Times “Not Liable” In Sarah Palin Libel Case; Judge Had Already Planned To Dismiss Claim

    A jury found that New York Times and one of its top editors were not liable in Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit, affirming a judge’s earlier announcement that he would dismiss the case irregardless of their decision. The jury’s verdict was unanimous. As the jury continued its deliberations on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff told […]

  • Duke's Mike Krzyzewski 'feeling a lot better' and ready to return against Florida State

    After missing the second half of Duke's win over Wake Forest because of poor health, coach Mike Krzyzewski will return for Saturday's game.

  • ‘She Was Extremely Sick,’ Says OB-GYN Who Delivered, Then Became A Foster Mom To Baby Born With Drug Dependence

    When Teresa first appeared on Dr. Phil in the Season 19 episode, “Our Daughter is Pregnant and Addicted to Heroin”, she was homeless, dependent on heroin, and a few weeks away from giving birth. Admitting that she had not been able to stop using during her pregnancy, Teresa said that she didn’t want to do any more damage to her unborn child than she already had. Advising Teresa that “Quitting cold-turkey is not an option right now,” because it would be too risky for both her and her unborn child, OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi offered to help Teresa through the final weeks of her pregnancy with specialized treatment and prenatal care. Baby Coco was delivered via cesarean section four weeks later. “She was extremely sick, withdrawing from heroin and meth,” says Dr. Aliabadi, who, in addition to delivering Coco, became a foster mother to the infant. “With a lot of love, and with the help of tons of doctors – we have been able to completely heal her.” Now 14-months-old, Dr. Aliabadi describes Coco as “extremely bright” and “The happiest baby on the block.” Dr. Aliabadi’s older daughters, Delara and Layla, say their foster sister inspired them to start Coco’s Angels, a non-profit foundation dedicated to helping children in the Los Angeles foster care system. What happened to Teresa? Watch Tuesday’s Dr. Phil, “Surprising Updates,” to see how she’s doing today. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: ‘I Was Pushing Away The People Who Loved Me And Supported Me The Most,’ Says Man After Watching Himself On Video TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story Dr. Phil won't believe?

  • Romance fraud: Looking for love in wrong place proves costly

    For the victim, a 78-year-old man from Annandale, it started with an effort to find some companionship. In the end, the Annandale man, who is not identified in court papers, got taken for well over $500,000, the latest victim in a growing trend known as romance fraud. Romance scams reached a record high in 2021, increasing by nearly 80% from 2020, according to a report from the Federal Trade Commission.

  • Jane Lynch says her 'Glee' character would be 'problematic' today

    In a new interview with The Guardian, Jane Lynch, 61, opened up about her villainous and lovable character Sue Sylvester, the maniacal cheerleading coach on Glee.

  • Man sentenced to probation for destroying roadside memorial in Worth Twp.

    Thomas Koppel appeared in Sanilac County District Court Tuesday for his sentencing.

  • OPINION: Why are so many local leaders silent about antisemitic leaflets in Sarasota?

    Sarasota Rabbi Jennifer Singer writes that more area leaders should be condemning the presence of antisemitic leaflets in two neighborhoods.

  • Sean McVay on his future as Rams head coach: 'We'll see'

    McVay is basking in the glow of the Rams' Super Bowl win and isn't ready to discuss his future yet.

  • ER doctor charged with battery of patient he thought was 'faking' her condition

    An ER doctor at UF Health Leesburg was charged with battery after allegedly striking a patient numerous times with her own hand.

  • Rams' QB Matthew Stafford speaks at the Rams victory rally

    Stafford took the stage at the Rams Super Bowl victory rally in Exposition Park.

  • Turlock Unified school board approves new trustee area boundaries. What changes?

    One trustee voted no.