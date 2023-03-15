Prosecutors request psychiatric examination for man accused of shooting at Craig Greenberg

Federal prosecutors have called for a psychiatric evaluation of Quintez Brown, who's been charged with attempting to shoot then-mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg last year, after his defense attorneys recently said they would use an insanity defense in court.

In a Wednesday court filing in U.S. District for the Western District of Kentucky, prosecutors said a psychiatric evaluation should be used to determine if Brown was "insane" at the time of the shooting and to see if he has a mental health condition "bearing on the issue of guilt."

The move comes nearly two weeks after attorney Rob Eggert, who is defending Brown, said he planned to present his case to the the jury by calling for them to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

Brown was arrested on Feb. 14, 2022, after he shot inside Greenberg's campaign office that morning in the Butchertown Market complex on Story Avenue, police said at the time. Nobody inside the office was injured, but one of the shots tore through Greenberg's sweater. Greenberg won the November 2022 election and took office in January.

According to court documents, a certified psychiatrist or psychologist who evaluates Brown must prepare a file covering his past and present symptoms, if any; a description of tests he underwent and their results; the expert's findings and options on his diagnosis; the expert's opinion on whether Brown has a mental health condition "bearing on the issue of guilt;" and an opinion on whether his mental health state influenced on his actions.

Eggert said last year Brown had “serious mental issues,” and had been hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. Two experts have examined him for the defense in court, Eggert said.

Brown is a former University of Louisville student and activist and was an intern at The Courier Journal. He was federally charged with interfering with an election by trying to kill a political candidate and an additional gun charge.

