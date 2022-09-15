Prosecutors rest their case against Atlanta attorney accused of killing real estate investor

The state has rested its case against an attorney they say killed a prominent real estate investor in an apparent road rage incident.

Bryan Schmitt is accused of running over and killing Hamid Jahangard in Sandy Springs in July 2019.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been following this case since it first began. He is the only television reporter who has been in the courtroom throughout the trial.

The former chief medical examiner took the stand on Wednesday, testifying about the autopsy that she performed on Jahangard.

During her testimony, most of Jahangard’s family and friends left the courtroom. His two daughters, who were visibly upset, stayed inside while jurors saw photos of their father’s body.

Prosecutors’ argument alleges that Schmitt became angry with Jahangard after accusing the victim of throwing a golf ball at his Mercedes. They say he then hit the gas pedal and intentionally ran over the father of two, murdering him.

Once prosecutors rested their case, defense attorneys began presenting their witnesses to the jury.

The first witness to testify on Schmitt’s behalf was traffic reconstructionist Sean Alexander.

The defense hired Alexander to determine how and why the fatal crash occurred. He told jurors that his job is not determine who is at fault or intent.

Prosecutors will get a chance to cross-examine Alexander on Thursday morning.

Seiden says there is a chance defense attorneys will call Schmitt himself to the stand to testify on his own behalf.

