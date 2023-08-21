Prosecutors rest their case in the Tim Mapes perjury trial stemming from Michael Madigan probe

CHICAGO — Prosecutors rested their case Monday in the perjury trial of Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff to Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan accused of lying to a federal grand jury investigating his longtime boss.

Over eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 15 witnesses and dozens of wiretapped phone conversations, emails, and other documents in an effort to prove that Mapes was lying when he said he was unaware that Madigan’s close confidant, Michael McClain was doing sensitive “assignments” for the speaker.

The prosecution’s case has also included the audio of Mapes’ entire grand jury testimony, offering a rare glimpse into a secretive process and illuminating how big-time political corruption investigations play out behind the scenes.

Mapes, 68, of Springfield, is charged with perjury and attempted obstruction of justice, accused in an indictment of lying in answers to seven questions during his appearance before the grand jury investigating Madigan and his vaunted political operation.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on the obstruction count, while the perjury charges carry up to five years behind bars.

Mapes, who served for more than 25 years as Madigan’s chief of staff as well as stints as executive director of the state Democratic Party and the clerk of the House, has denied making any false statements.

His attorneys have argued that he did his “level best” to provide truthful answers. They also accused prosecutors of asking open-ended questions and failing to provide Mapes with any corroborating materials that might refresh his recollection of years-old conversations.

The defense has said its case will last only about a day and will include an expert witness who will testify on the faults of human memory. They have also said they want to call Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu, who conducted the questioning of Mapes at the grand jury, as well as possibly Mapes’ wife and a former employee.

Mapes, meanwhile, has not said whether he will testify, though it’s considered a long shot given his previous track record and the general risks involved.

While the charges against Mapes are fairly straightforward, the trial has been anything but ordinary, especially given the backdrop of the political corruption scandal that roiled Illinois politics and helped end Madigan’s record, decadeslong run as speaker.

A slew of Democratic Springfield insiders lined up to testify for the prosecution, including state Rep. Bob Ritacq, ex-legislators Lou Lang and Greg Harris, and former top aides to Madigan such as Tom Cullen, Will Cousineau, and Craig Willert.

Prosecutors ended their case in chief by playing a string of recordings made in the months after Mapes’ abrupt resignation in June 2018, as a sexual harassment scandal was threatening to end Madigan’s record reign as speaker.

In his grand jury testimony, Mapes claimed that he didn’t see all that much of McClain after McClain retired from lobbying in 2016.

“I think he was (in Springfield) occasionally, but I don’t really know his schedule because he wasn’t there much,” Mapes testified. “From what he had told me when he was going to retire is that he was going to phase out some of his clients through the spring session. And I didn’t — I never did have another discussion with him about it after that.”

But the wiretapped conversations played by prosecutors showed Mapes and McClain were in frequent contact up until the time McClain was indicted on bribery conspiracy charges in late 2020.

Not only that, the men appeared in the calls to have a great affection for one each other. They talked about their families and the declining health of McClain’s mother. They ate meals together, joked about the perceived shortcomings of certain Madigan staffers, and worried about each other’s futures. At one point, McClain signed off by telling Mapes he loved him.

On the day Mapes resigned, McClain left him a voicemail that was played for the jury, saying, “Tim, this is Mike. You know I’m here for ya. So whatever I can do to help, all you gotta do is call on me. All you gotta do is call on me. God bless.”

Mapes called McClain back and the two talked about the unfairness of Mapes’ forced exit. “You’re the only person who’s// made me cry today,” McClain told Mapes.

In another call from June 2018, McClain told Mapes he still hadn’t talked to Madigan about Mapes’ abrupt ouster.

“I don’t think I can contain myself right now around him,” McClain said. “I think I would say, ‘I never thought you’d be the one to leave the foxhole.’ But I just ... haven’t even wanted to talk to him. You know what I mean Tim?”

McClain and three others were convicted earlier this year on charges alleging they conspired to steer bribes from Commonwealth Edison to Madigan’s cronies in exchange for the speaker’s assistance with the utility’s legislative agenda in Springfield.

____