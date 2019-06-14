Prosecutors to retry Winslow on eight counts

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will be retried on eight charges that left jurors deadlocked earlier this week.

Prosecutors in San Diego County announced their decision Friday.

On Monday, Winslow was found guilty of one count of felony rape as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge.

The jury, however, couldn't agree on the other eight charges, which included six felony counts, and Judge Blaine K. Bowman declared a mistrial.

The new trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.

The rape Winslow was found guilty of involved a 58-year-old homeless woman in 2018.

The indecent exposure incident involved a 57-year-old woman who was gardening in her front yard. The lewd conduct incident involved a 77-year-old woman at a health club.

Winslow is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow. The Hall of Famer was in the courtroom daily, including when the verdicts against his son were read on Monday.

Kellen Winslow II played nine NFL seasons and caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.).

--Field Level Media