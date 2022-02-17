Prosecutors reviewing the 2016 fatal shooting of Jay Anderson Jr. in Wauwatosa are nearing the end of their investigation

The special prosecutors selected by a judge to review the 2016 fatal police shooting of Jay Anderson Jr. are nearing the end of their investigation.

In a status hearing Thursday morning, Milwaukee-based attorney Scott Hansen and La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said they'd likely complete their investigation in four to six weeks.

The shooting they're reviewing occurred in June 2016 at Wauwatosa's Madison Park by former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke appears during a virtual status hearing on Feb. 17, 2022, in the case over the fatal shooting of Jay Anderson Jr.

Gruenke and Hansen, who were picked by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro to review the case in December, have already spoken with about 30 people for their review, including police officers and use of force experts.

"It's been pretty smooth sailing for us," Gruenke said Thursday morning.

"We've been able to accomplish quite a bit over the last few months, and interviewed most of the important witnesses in the case and spoken to a few experts in different fields," he added.

Gruenke added that Kimberley Motley — the attorney for the Anderson family — and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm have also helped provide them with reports, evidence and other documents related to the case. The Wauwatosa and Milwaukee police departments have also been helpful, he added.

They still have a few more witnesses and experts to speak to before they finish the review.

"We haven't had any roadblocks so far," Gruenke said.

It's not clear yet who the prosecutors have interviewed, other than three Wauwatosa police officers who were granted immunity from criminal prosecution in early January. Two of those officers arrived at the scene of the shooting shortly after it occurred.

The prosecutors can't share too many specifics about the review, as Wisconsin Supreme Court rules limit what a prosecutor can say publicly about an ongoing investigation.

Joseph Mensah was hired as a detective for the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department in January 2021.

Yamahiro scheduled another hearing for March 18. It's possible that the prosecutors could finish their review by that time.

"I think it's clear that substantial work has been done on this since the last date," Yamahiro said. "It is consistent with the expectations that I had upon making these appointments."

In July 2021, Yamahiro found probable cause that Mensah committed homicide by the negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the 2016 shooting. But he said the prosecutors must be able to show what charges, if any, can be proven "beyond a reasonable doubt."

The special prosecutors will not be required to file that specific charge, but they could. They could also file additional charges, different charges, or no charges at all.

Mensah shot and killed three people in the line of duty during a five-year span while he was employed with the Wauwatosa Police Department. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office deemed all three shootings justified self-defense, including the most recent shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole in 2020.

After Chisholm decided not to file charges against Mensah in 2016, Anderson's family sought a federal review for a civil rights violation. In February 2017, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Eastern Wisconsin declined to prosecute Mensah.

