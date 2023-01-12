Prosecutors reviewing charges filed against Falls man accused of shooting his pet dogs

Jan. 12—Niagara County prosecutors say they are reviewing the charges leveled at a Falls man who's accused of killing his three pet dogs in what animal welfare advocates have called a "brutal act of animal cruelty."

Investigators with the SPCA of Niagara originally requested arrest warrants charging Richard "Richie" C. Russell, 50, of the Falls, with three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, for the shooting — at point blank range — of his three dogs. The shooting took place at a location in Burt, a hamlet in the Town of Newfane, on the morning of Jan. 5.

The dogs, two beagle mixes named Lucy Lou and Moo and a pit bull-type, named Princess, were each reportedly shot in the head by Russell.

"We are reviewing the case," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "We are going to figure out a way to lay the proper charges and prosecute this case accordingly."

Seaman said his office believes the proper charges in the case may be misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

Under New York's Agriculture and Markets Law, a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals requires that person "with no justifiable purpose, intentionally kills or intentionally causes serious physical injury to a companion animal with aggravated cruelty." The law further defines "aggravated cruelty" as "conduct which is intended to cause extreme physical pain or is done or carried out in an especially depraved or sadistic manner."

Prosecutors said the charge is traditionally used in animal torture cases and said the shooting of Russell's dogs, in the head with a rifle, may not meet that legal standard.

"We don't make the laws, and we often find that people feel that the laws that are on the books don't adequately address a situation," Seaman said. "But we have to enforce the law as it is."

Late Wednesday afternoon, SPCA of Niagara Executive Director Amy Lewis said her agency was consulting with prosecutors and was hopeful additional forensic evidence might build a more serious case against Russell.

"We have discovered some more evidence," Lewis said, "so we're not counting a felony out for one of the three (dogs)."

SPCA officials said they received word of the shootings from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 5 and their investigators interviewed witnesses to the shootings. On Jan. 6, the SPCA investigators were joined by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit and were able to find the burial site and exhumed all three dogs.

The investigators also retrieved shell casings that were found at the shooting scene.

The bodies of the three dogs were taken back to the SPCA's Lockport Road shelter for an examination and X-rays. The SPCA says all three dogs were shot with a 22-caliber rifle and medical personnel removed bullet fragments from the jaw of one of the dogs.

Investigators said they have recovered the rifle they believe was used in the shooting and it was "taken into evidence." They also said that they are doing additional forensic testing on the bodies of the dogs.

Lewis said that their investigation showed that Russell, his wife, their three dogs, a cat, two turtles and two fish were evicted from their Whitney Avenue apartment in the Falls on the morning of Jan. 3. The cat, turtles and fish were left behind in the apartment, but the couple took the dogs.

According to investigators, the couple and the dogs went to stay with a relative in Burt, but the Russell's were unable to find anyone to shelter the dogs. Witnesses said Russell then turned a rifle on his pets.

"They didn't have anyone to take the dogs, so he shot them," Lewis said. "I just can't imagine how someone can do that. No one contacted our organization (to shelter the pets). The dogs didn't have to be taken out back and shot."

After killing the dogs, investigators believe that Russell and his wife were "dropped off at a bus station in Buffalo. SPCA investigators retrieved the cat, turtles and fish that were left behind in the Whitney Avenue apartment over the weekend.

Investigators said that they believe that Russell may be staying with a relative in North Carolina and they believe he is aware that arrest warrants have been issued for him.