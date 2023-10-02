Prosecutors say RI man shot 50 to 80 hawks in his yard. He says he was protecting squirrels.

Federal prosecutors say a 64-year-old Portsmouth man broke the law when he allegedly shot hawks in an attempt to protect squirrels from the birds of prey.

The man is charged with hunting, killing, or trying to kill hawks protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said Monday in a news release.

Prosecutors filed a criminal information in U.S. District Court to lodge four of the misdemeanor counts against the man based on an investigation performed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement, according to the release.

RI man shot between 50 and 80 hawks to protect squirrels

The defendant is accused of shooting at between 50 and 80 red-tailed and Cooper's hawks with a pump-action pellet air gun in his backyard between Oct. 1, 2018, and April 18, 2021, prosecutors said.

He reportedly told an agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that he believed the hawks threatened squirrels that visited feeders on his property.

Court records say his neighbors told investigators they had found eight hawks on or around the man's property that were injured and dead, and heard popping noises in the area.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act forbids hunting, capturing, or killing either one of the birds unless authorized by permit.

A violation is punishable by up to 6 months of imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000.

Want more of our crime coverage right on your phone? Download our free app for personalized news alerts and feeds based on your interests.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island man allegedly shot dozens of hawks to protect squirrels