Prosecutors: 'Rust' armorer transferred cocaine after fatal on-set shooting

Jun. 29—Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — who was in charge of guns and ammunition on the Rust movie set — "transferred a small bag of cocaine" to someone after being interviewed by police following the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyana Hutchins in 2021, according to a new prosecution filing in the case.

The state's motion to keep a witness's identity secret provides the basis for a charge of tampering with evidence that special prosecutors filed against Gutierrez-Reed last week.

"The circumstances of the transfer of evidence strongly support the charge that the defendant transferred the cocaine to avoid prosecution and prevent law enforcement from obtaining highly inculpatory evidence directly related to the defendant's handling of the firearm and the circumstances of the fatal shooting," special prosecutor Kari Morrissey wrote in the motion filed Thursday.

The prosecution is asking the court to protect the identity of the witness — who is expected to testify about the alleged drug hand-off — until trial, to protect the witness from "harassment by the media" and "blacklisting" in the film industry, according to the motion, which identifies the witness only as "S1".

If the motion is granted, the witness would not be identified by name in witness lists and other records available to the public.

"There is no drug evidence in the case and this new allegation by a secret source 20 months later is very suspect," Jason Bowles, the armorer's attorney, wrote in a text message Thursday.

"The state is now trying to keep its new alleged witness secret while fronting inflammatory information the witness would supposedly say about Ms. Gutierrez-Reed," Bowles added.

Gutierrez-Reed also faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident in which a revolver held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a bullet, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of the Western movie south of Santa Fe.

Both charges are fourth-degree felonies punishable by up to 18 months' incarceration. The addition of the tampering charge doubled Gutierrez-Reed's potential maximum sentence in the case, increasing it to up to three years.

Prosecutors dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin last month and said recently they'll decide within 60 days whether to refile against the celebrity.

Rust assistant director David Halls — who accepted the revolver from Gutierrez-Reed prior to the shooting and announced it was a "cold gun," or safe, before handing it to Baldwin — pleaded no contest in March to negligent use of a deadly weapon as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve six months on unsupervised probation and to cooperate in the prosecution of the others.

Defense attorneys have said the fatal shooting was an accident caused by the inadvertent intermingling of live ammunition and dummy rounds on set. The source of the live rounds is still in question.

Morrissey said in a phone interview Thursday she expects the court to hold a hearing on the order before an August preliminary hearing scheduled in the case so the issue can be settled before she is asked to provide details regarding the tampering charge to Bowles.

"I cannot provide [the] defendant discovery on the tampering until the judge rules [on the protective order]," she said. Otherwise Bowles "will immediately call the press and they'll be at my witness's front door, which is obviously what I'm trying to avoid."

Morrissey and co-counsel Jason Lewis also filed a motion last week asking the court to strike a motion to dismiss that Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys filed after the tampering charge had been added to the case, arguing the defense motion didn't comply with court rules.

"Defendant's desperation to prevent this matter from proceeding to a merits hearing is transparent," the special prosecutors wrote in the motion. "As the investigation into defendant's possible criminal activity continues and the criminal charges brought against the defendant stack up, the defendant has ramped up her defense of the charges to a level that is now completely impermissible."

Another new entry in the case, filed Wednesday, is a notice of hearing calling for Gutierrez-Reed to make a "first felony appearance" on the tampering charge July 19.

Morrissey said Thursday the appearance would be held virtually and would simply be a reading of the charges. The defense can waive the hearing if they wish to, she said.