Prosecutors seek 1st-degree murder against grandson in 1988 killing of Helen Vogt in Erie

Erie County prosecutors will seek a first-degree murder conviction at trial against a Texas man charged with killing his 77-year-old grandmother in her Erie townhouse while robbing her in 1988.

District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz announced her office's intentions during the formal arraignment late Wednesday morning for Jeremy C. Brock, 55. Hirz is prosecuting the case with First Assistant District Attorney Jessica Reger.

Brock, who is represented by court-appointed lawyer Jason Nard, of Pittsburgh, is also facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, theft and tampering with evidence.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender did not set a trial date in the case Wednesday.

Erie police charged Brock in July in the death of Helen Vogt, who was found dead in her townhouse in the 2800 block of Zimmerman Road on July 23, 1988. Vogt suffered more than 50 stab wounds to her hands, face, neck, chest and back and was also beaten, according to information released by investigators and presented in court Wednesday.

Shown here, on Aug. 25, 2022, are materials related to the murder of 77-year-old Helen Vogt of Erie, who was stabbed 51 times and killed in her Zimmerman Road home on July 23, 1988. Her grandson, Jeremy Brock, was charged, on July 25, 2022, with first-degree murder in the crime. Shown here are a copy of Vogt's last will and testament, copies of newspaper articles about the crime, and a photo of Vogt, lower right.

Detectives wrote in Brock's criminal complaint that a witness saw Vogt's Buick LeSabre backing out of Vogt's garage and leaving at a high rate of speed. The witness then found Vogt dead on her bedroom floor, according to the complaint.

The Buick was later found in a parking garage next to a Greyhound bus station in Dayton, Ohio, investigators reported.

Authorities said Brock was linked to the killing through DNA evidence and advances in DNA technology. Brock's DNA matched DNA on blood found in Vogt's townhouse, according to investigators.

Brock, of Austin, Texas, was brought to Erie in November and was placed in the Erie County Prison without bond following his arraignment. He was held for court on all charges following his preliminary hearing on Feb. 1.

