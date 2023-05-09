Prosecutors seek 2nd-degree murder convictions in 2022 fatal shooting at Erie rental house

Four people charged in the fatal shooting of an Erie man during the reported robbery of four Arizona men staying at a short-term rental house in Erie in 2022 are tentatively set to appear in court for their trials in January.

Erie County Judge David Ridge set a tentative trial date for January 2024 for four people charged in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Shannon Crosby during an attempted robbery at a short-term rental house in Erie on Jan. 27, 2022.

Prosecutors are seeking second-degree murder convictions against the four in the death of Crosby, who was fatally shot on Jan. 27, 2022, at a short-term rental house in the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue during the attempted robbery. One of the Arizona men staying at the house was also shot during what police said was an exchange of gunfire.

Gaerttner testified during the preliminary for her co-defendants in March that she had driven the group, including Crosby, to the McClelland Avenue residence. After arriving, she was told to pop the hood of her vehicle, turn on the four-way flashers, knock on the door to the residence and tell whoever answered it that she was having car trouble.

When she did, she said someone forced their way past her to get into the house, Gaerttner testified.

Erie police charged Gaerttner, Jones, Smith and Wright in the homicide in early December. In addition to second-degree murder, the group faces burglary, robbery and firearms charges.

Police charged the four Arizona residents staying at the house with drug offenses after one of them, Saul Felix, told investigators the group had traveled to Erie to sell a quantity of fentanyl to a local contact for $30,000.

Felix testified in March that he was asleep on the couch inside the residence when he heard banging on the door and three to four males wearing masks and carrying guns came in. He said one of the suspects grabbed him and dragged him into the kitchen, where he was asked for money, and he then heard gunshots.

Felix, 22, pleaded guilty in March to misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years of probation. Another of the Arizona men, Abner L. Gonzalez, 21, pleaded guilty in December to a felony count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver. He was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison, with credit for time served, and three years of probation.

The other two Arizona residents, Deontray Keomany-Smith, 20, and Kortez L. Murray, 19, are awaiting trial on their drug charges.

