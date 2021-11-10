Prosecutors seek 51-month sentence for "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley

The Department of Justice asked a federal court Tuesday to sentence Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," to more than four years in prison for obstructing of an official proceeding during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Details: Prosecutors also asked that Chansley, who pleaded guilty to the charge in September, should spend three years under supervised release after his prison sentence and pay $2,000 in restitution, according to a sentencing memorandum.

  • “Defendant Chansley’s now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot,” prosecutors said in the filing.

The big picture: Chansley has spent more than 9 months in jail since being indicted.

  • A federal judge denied Chansley's request to be released in March, saying he was a risk for potential future violence.

Chansley's lawyer called the recommendation "shameful," per NBC News.

  • “The prosecutor’s recommendation supports the proposition that the Government remains willfully delusional about the role in the events of January 6 of a young, gentle man with zero criminal history and long standing mental health vulnerabilities. It is shameful,” Albert Watkins told NBC.

What's next: Chansley is set to be sentenced on Nov. 17.

