Prosecutors seek 51-month sentence for "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley

The Department of Justice asked a federal court Tuesday to sentence Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," to more than four years in prison for obstructing of an official proceeding during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Details: Prosecutors also asked that Chansley, who pleaded guilty to the charge in September, should spend three years under supervised release after his prison sentence and pay $2,000 in restitution, according to a sentencing memorandum.

“Defendant Chansley’s now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot,” prosecutors said in the filing.

The big picture: Chansley has spent more than 9 months in jail since being indicted.

A federal judge denied Chansley's request to be released in March, saying he was a risk for potential future violence.

Chansley's lawyer called the recommendation "shameful," per NBC News.

“The prosecutor’s recommendation supports the proposition that the Government remains willfully delusional about the role in the events of January 6 of a young, gentle man with zero criminal history and long standing mental health vulnerabilities. It is shameful,” Albert Watkins told NBC.

What's next: Chansley is set to be sentenced on Nov. 17.

