Prosecutors seek 7-year sentence for man convicted in fatal DUI crash in Boone County

A Northern Kentucky man was convicted this week in connection with a March 2022 DUI crash in Union that killed a man and injured a juvenile, court records show.

Michael Mead, 30, of Burlington, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to counts of manslaughter, assault, criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to documents filed in Boone County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors are recommending a seven-year prison sentence, a $500 fine and a 6-month driver's license suspension.

Mead was driving a 2006 Dodge Durango west on U.S. Route 42 on the evening of March 20, 2022, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve as he passed Ransom Drive, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

He then ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected his steering, crossing the center line and T-boning a 2011 Kia Forte operated by Charles Smith, 46, of Union, which was headed east, according to the sheriff's office.

Mead’s sport utility vehicle came to rest in the side yard of a house in the 11000 block of U.S. 42, officials said.

Paramedics were unable to save Smith, the sheriff's office said, and he died at the scene. A juvenile passenger in Smith's car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Mead also sustained minor injuries.

Mead surrendered himself to authorities two days after he was indicted by a Boone County grand jury in May 2022, the sheriff's office said.

Mead's lawyer wasn't immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon.

Court records show Mead is scheduled to appear in court for final sentencing on May 17.

