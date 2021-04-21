Prosecutors seek to block self-defense instruction in homicide case

Patrick Kernan, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 21—WILKES-BARRE — Weeks before a trial is scheduled to start in connection with a 2017 homicide in Hanover Township, parties on both sides have issued filings in regards to a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors are asking Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to preclude a jury instruction that suggests Tremaine Jamison, 31, was acting in self-defense when he allegedly fatally shot Devone Brown during a dispute at a kindergarten graduation party in May 2017.

According to the filing from prosecutors Thomas Hogans and Brittany Quinn, the self-defense instruction should not be included because Jamison is facing a count of illegal possession of a firearm due to previous robbery conviction.

"The Commonwealth submits that on the date of this incident that prior conviction made the defendant a person in illegal possession of a firearm," the filing reads.

Further, they suggest that evidence shows that Jamison did first retreat from Brown when Brown was coming toward him with a knife.

"The Commonwealth submits that the evidence will show that the defendant had a duty to retreat before using deadly force and he did not do so," the filing goes on. "Since the defendant was in violation of his duty to retreat before using deadly force, the Commonwealth respectfully requests this court to prohibit the defendant from receiving the self-defense jury instruction."

Alternatively, prosecutors suggest that, if this motion were to be denied, they should be allowed to present evidence of Jamison's prior conviction, something that defense attorney Robert Saurman has attempted to block from the case.

In response to the commonwealth's motion from last week, Saurman filed a response motion on Monday, suggesting that Jamison should be tried on the illegal possession charge before the homicide.

"It is evident from a review of the case law that the only way to resolve this matter will be to try the person not to possess case prior to the criminal homicide," he writes in his filing.

Further, Saurman suggests that, since the weapon was not his but rather provided to him in the moment by Basim Labeem Murdaugh, when Brown retrieved the knife, this technically means that Jamison did not possess the weapon.

Saurman points to previous case law which suggests that an individual previously having been deemed a person not to possess a firearm could still make a self-defense claim.

The two charges have previously been severed for the purposes of trial, meaning they will be tried at two different times. It's unclear how, if at all, these motions will affect the time frame of Jamison's scheduled May 24 trial.

Recommended Stories

  • Miami-Dade prosecutors will not pursue charges against Miami Hurricanes’ Larry Hodges

    Miami-Dade County prosecutors are expected to announce Tuesday that they will not pursue charges against University of Miami tight end Larry Hodges, according to multiple sources, after his March arrest for carrying a concealed firearm and possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana.

  • George Floyd's brother turning "pain into purpose" after Chauvin verdict

    Floyd said his next steps would involve running The Philonise and Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change in order to hold those in power accountable.

  • Double Dragon Winner Seeks Funding Partners for New Doc Project at Visions du Réel Pitching Forum

    Multi-award winning Swedish director Anna Eborn has presented her fifth feature-length project at the Visions du Réel’s Pitching forum, one of the key industry sections at the documentary film fest in Nyon, Switzerland. The two-time Dragon Award-winner for Best Nordic Documentary at Sweden’s Göteborg Fest (for “Transnistria” in 2019 and “Pine Ridge” in 2014) was […]

  • Chopper 6 over scene of police response at Wawa in Upper Macungie Twp.

    A shelter in place has been issued after authorities responded to a Wawa store and a day care center in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley for a 'serious police incident.'

  • Europe lays out plan for risk-based AI rules to boost trust and uptake

    European Union lawmakers have presented their risk-based proposal for regulating high risk applications of artificial intelligence within the bloc's single market. The plan includes prohibitions on a small number of use-cases that are considered too dangerous to people's safety or EU citizens' fundamental rights, such as a China-style social credit scoring system or certain types of AI-enabled mass surveillance. Most uses of AI won't face any regulation (let alone a ban) under the proposal but a subset of so-called "high risk" uses will be subject to specific regulatory requirements, both ex ante and ex post.

  • Teen's death puts focus on split-second police decisions

    Thirteen-year-old Adam Toledo dropped the gun he'd been holding, turned and began raising his hands just as the officer had commanded. The graphic video that became the latest tragic touchstone in the nation’s reckoning with race and policing puts a microscope on those split-second decisions with far-reaching and grave consequences. Investigators are still sorting through exactly what happened, but the shooting has raised difficult questions about why the boy wasn't given more time to comply and whether the deadly encounter could have been prevented in the first place.

  • $20 million worth of cocaine found on a boat is now in the hands of the U.S.

    The Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon crew has offloaded nearly $20 million in seized cocaine at Coast Guard Base San Juan after it captured a crew of suspected drug smugglers about 45 nautical miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on Saturday.

  • Space drama 'Stowaway' puts Kendrick, Kim and Collette in tight spot

    Actors Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim and Toni Collette star as a space crew whose two-year mission to Mars is thrown into turmoil when they discover an unplanned passenger on board their spacecraft in the new Netflix movie "Stowaway". The unexpected presence of an additional person on a damaged space ship, already pushed to its capacity with a three-member crew, forces the trio to make tough choices in order to survive.

  • Pelosi: Waters Should Not Apologize for Urging Protesters to ‘Get More Confrontational’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said she does not believe Representative Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) should apologize for her recent suggestion that protesters should “get more confrontational” if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted. “Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the Civil Rights movement. I myself think we should take our lead from the George Floyd family,” Pelosi said during an appearance on CNN. “They’ve handled this with great dignity and no ambiguity or lack of misinterpretation by the other side.” “No, no, I don’t think she should apologize,” she added. On Saturday, Waters traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minn., to join protests in response to the police shooting of Daunte Wright last week. A local officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, who officials said intended to discharge a Taser and not a handgun, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Speaking just a few miles from where George Floyd died last year after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest, Waters said she was “going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” and called on others to join her. “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue,” she said. Reporters asked Waters about the potential verdict in Chauvin’s case, which is expected to be handed down this week. Waters responded by saying that activists have “got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active” if he is not found guilty. “We’ve got to get more confrontational,” Waters said, according to Fox News. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) on Sunday called on Pelosi to take action against Waters over her comments. “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a tweet. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” However, asked by CNN if Waters’ comments had incited violence, Pelosi responded, “Absolutely not.”

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Makiyah Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘They finally got one case right’

    “Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do.”

  • Joe Biden orders immigration authorities not to use 'inhumane' terms like 'illegal alien'

    The Biden administration has instructed immigration agencies to stop using terms like “illegal alien” and “assimilation”, as part of efforts to build a more “humane” system for those attempting to enter the US. President Joe Biden is reportedly keen to use language that will lower the temperature surrounding the immigration debate, which he believes was heightened under Donald Trump. “Alien” will become “noncitizen or migrant,” “illegal” will become “undocumented,” and “assimilation” will change to “integration,” according to the Washington Post, which has seen memos sent to department heads at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Legal advocates for immigrants have called the “outdated” terms archaic and dehumanising.

  • Biden news: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • LA ordered to find homes for Skid Row homeless in landmark court decision

    ‘Year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets,’ writes judge David O Carter

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse