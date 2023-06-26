Prosecutors seek death for accused Idaho mass murderer Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger will be put to death if Idaho prosecutors succeed in their mass murder case against him.

The 28-year-old former PhD student is charged with stabbing four University of Utah undergrads in a Moscow, Idaho, home on Nov. 13. His attorney argues Kohberger has “no connection” to victims Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Ethan Chapin, who were found butchered in a house rented by two of the women.

But prosecutors said in a Monday filing the suspect presents a “continuing threat to society” and they feel they can make their case.

“Considering all evidence currently known to the State, the state is compelled to file this notion of intent to seek the death penalty,” reads that motion from Latah County prosecutors.

Defense attorney Jay Logsdon reportedly told the court the “total lack of DNA evidence” found in his client’s apartment, office and vehicle draws questions to the charges against him. Logsdon also said evidence from two other men was found in the house where the victims’ bodies were discovered, according to CNN.

His filing to the court further claimed DNA belonging to an unidentified man was found on a glove outside the home where the quartet was discovered a week after their deaths.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ eastern Pennsylvania home nearly seven weeks after the killings. The criminology student entered a not-guilty plea on May 22.

A trial was scheduled to begin in October.

An affidavit filed in January alleged DNA belonging to Kohberger was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene.