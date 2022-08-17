Prosecutors will seek death penalty in killing of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office will seek the death penalty against the man charged in the killing of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, officials on Wednesday announced.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II, of Anderson, is accused of fatally shooting Shahnavaz on July 31 during a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North. Boards is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and two counts of resisting law enforcement in the case.

“The death sentence is the law in the state of Indiana and if it was going to be pursued, this is the kind of case where it needs to be pursued,” said prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

Responding authorities found Shahnavaz, 24, inside his patrol car with multiple bullet wounds and attempted to perform life-saving measures on him before he was taken by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where he later died.

Shahnavaz had been on the force for 11 months.

Police detained Boards a short time after the shooting. The 42-year-old led officers on a pursuit until police used a “stop stick” meant to deflate tires. Fishers police then used their vehicles to stop the Buick Boards was driving in to stop.

Investigators in a probable cause affidavit about Boards’ arrest said officers found a 9mm handgun on his person and an AK-47-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine inside his car.

Boards had previously been convicted for shooting at another police officer in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment, then released in 2019 by the Indiana Department of Correction.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Prosecutor seeing death penalty in killing of Indiana police officer