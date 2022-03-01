Prosecutors seek delay in criminal case against Augusta commissioner Sammie Sias

Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias speaks about the need for economic growth in south Augusta at a 2016 meeting.

Prosecutors are asking for more time in the criminal case against suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Sias, 67, was indicted last July on charges of tampering with evidence and lying to investigators during a federal probe of spending at city-owned Jamestown Community Center. Jury selection in his trial was set to begin March 28 with a pretrial conference scheduled March 24.

In August 2019, FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents raided Sias’ house and removed boxes of materials and computers. He is currently free on a $50,000 bond.

On Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District David H. Estes wrote the court that prosecutors need a continuance for more time to prepare, “due to recent workload.” That included the successful prosecution of three Brunswick, Ga., men for federal hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. A jury found the men guilty last week, but no date for their sentencing has been set.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Sias from office in August after a review panel determined the allegations could adversely affect his role as commissioner. The commission appointed former commissioner Alvin Mason to serve the last 17 months of Sias’ term, and Mason is now running for the District 4 seat, facing retired business owner Betty Reece.

Sias doesn’t have to step down unless he’s found guilty or his term ends in December. As a consequence, the city is paying two District 4 commissioners, himself and Mason, their part-time commissioner salaries, which are $17,258 and $17,679, respectively.

Sias’ attorneys have two weeks to respond to the continuance motion.

