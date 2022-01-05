Bradley police shooting suspects held without bond

Two suspects in the shooting death of a Bradley police sergeant and the wounding of another officer, may face the death penalty if convicted, Kankakee County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Darius Sullivan, 25, and Xandria Harris 26, were being held without bond in the death of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounding of Officer Tyler Bailey, said Illinois State Police Capt. Richard Wilk during a briefing at the Bradley police station.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said his office is pursuing a federal death penalty case against both defendants. Additionally, the state is looking to prosecute anyone else involved in assisting the suspects, Rowe said.

In 2011, Illinois became the 16th state to stop using capital punishment, but Rowe’s request would have the cases reviewed at the federal level.

“They should feel the full force and weight of the law,” Rowe said in the company of several Bradley and state law enforcement officials.

Sullivan has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery with a firearm while Harris has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, Rowe said.

Bailey, 27, “has continued to fight for his life” since the shooting, and is “progressing in a positive manner,” though he remains in critical condition, Bradley Deputy Chief Craig Anderson said.

Rittmanic, 49, and Bailey were shot at a hotel in Bradley last week.

Rittmanic died at a nearby hospital.

Authorities arrested Sullivan in Indiana on Friday, and Harris later turned herself into police, according to earlier reports.

The officer’s death was “the most unnecessary, heartbreaking, painful, deplorable, tragic loss of our lives,” her family said in a statement read during the briefing.

“These alleged acts,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said, “were cowardly acts of evil.”

oolander@chicagotribune.com