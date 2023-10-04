Prosecutors seek first-degree murder conviction against Erie man accused in June slaying

Erie police accuse a city man of walking up to the house of a neighbor he had a beef with, sticking a gun through the neighbor's bedroom window and opening fire on the man, killing the 26-year-old on the early morning of June 3.

Erie County prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder conviction against the accused shooter, 24-year-old Robert A. Esquilin-Ortiz, as the criminal case against him heads to trial in early 2024.

Esquilin-Ortiz, who remains in the Erie County Prison without bond, appeared before Erie County Judge John J. Mead on Wednesday morning for his formal arraignment. He faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering, possession of a weapon and loitering and prowling at night.

Esquilin-Ortiz also faces 11 counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, one count for each of the shots Erie police accuse him of firing into the bedroom of homicide victim Quran Sims' apartment in the 2900 block of French Street.

Sims died of multiple gunshot wounds, said Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, who ruled the death a homicide.

Esquilin-Ortiz pleaded not guilty to the charges through his lawyer, Gene Placidi, in court Wednesday. Mead scheduled his trial for February.

Beef noted, but motive unclear

A motive in the shooting remains unclear, although according to an Erie police detective who testified at Esquilin-Ortiz's preliminary hearing in August and information in his criminal complaint, police were told that Sims and Esquilin-Ortiz's wife had some sort of relationship that Esquilin-Ortiz was aware of.

The investigator, Detective Sgt. Matthew Berarducci, said under questioning by Placidi at the hearing that Sims and Esquilin-Ortiz's wife were at the very least communicating with each other.

Also, according to hearing testimony and information in the complaint, there were indications of bad blood between the shooting suspect and victim. There was reportedly an incident months before the shooting in which Esquilin-Ortiz, who was working as an Uber driver, had refused to give Sims a ride.

In another incident, according to Berarducci's testimony, Sims was reportedly riding in a vehicle that passed Esquilin-Ortiz and gave Esquilin-Ortiz a dirty look. And in an incident that happened shortly before the shooting, Sims reportedly swore at Esquilin-Ortiz as Esquilin-Ortiz passed him in a vehicle.

Among the evidence that police allege connected Esquilin-Ortiz to the fatal shooting were the 11 spent shell casings and some bullet fragments collected at the scene. Testing connected the casings and fragments to a gun recovered from Esquilin-Ortiz's home, according to police.

