Prosecutors seek first-degree murder conviction against Erie man in fatal July shooting

Erie County prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder conviction against an Erie man accused of fatally shooting another man during a confrontation in an east Erie neighborhood in July.

Tyjahmon D. Crosby, 20, appeared before Erie County Judge John J. Mead on Wednesday morning for his formal arraignment on charges including criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jaquan J. Burrows on July 22. Mead set a March 11 trial date for Crosby, who remains in the Erie County Prison without bond.

Burrows' body was found on Aug. 2 behind an abandoned house in the 900 block of Ash Street, 10 days after his family last reported seeing him. A missing persons report was filed with Erie police on July 27, and on that same day Crosby went to the Erie police station and told a detective he wanted to clear his name because allegations were circulating that he had done something to Burrows, according to testimony at Crosby's preliminary hearing in November.

Investigators said evidence including the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system and surveillance video would lead them to charge Crosby with shooting Burrows on July 22. A detective testified the November preliminary hearing that a shell casing recovered from the shooting scene and a bullet recovered from Burrows' body were matched to a 9 mm handgun police found during a search of Crosby's home.

