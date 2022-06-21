Prosecutors seek to hold suspect in fatal shooting at Mall at Tuttle Crossing without bond

Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, of Mansfield, has been charged with murder after shooting 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester, also of Mansfield, in the head Sunday afternoon at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, Columbus police said. According to court records and a 911 call by Gray, Gray shot the victim because Sylvester hit him in the head with a purse.

A witness to the fatal shooting earlier this month at a shoe store inside the Mall at Tuttle Crossing said she is glad to know the man accused will remain behind bars for the time being.

The witness, who asked not to be identified by The Dispatch for safety reasons, said she came to Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday afternoon hoping to see Tyrone Gray, 24, of Mansfield, held on a high bond.

'He smacked me with a purse': In 911 call, Tuttle mall shooter says he shot victim in self-defense

Gray is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester, also of Mansfield, inside the Sole Stop shoe store inside the Mall at Tuttle Crossing on June 13 after Sylvester hit him in the face with a purse during an argument.

Gray had been scheduled to appear for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon. However, that hearing took place Tuesday morning without notice.

Prosecutors have filed a motion for Gray to be held without bond pending trial, Gray's attorney Sam Shamansky said. A hearing on that motion is currently scheduled for Thursday morning.

The witness who was in court on Tuesday said she was happy to know Gray would remain behind bars.

"There's a lot of people that are affected by this — innocent lives," she said. "This was not, in any way, shape or form, self-defense."

The witness said her first thoughts after hearing the shots were to run as fast as possible away, hoping there weren't more shooters.

"Every day since then, it's been watching my back," she said. "I've never had that fear, and it's so life-changing. If he's out and walking the streets amongst us, who's to say he won't retaliate?"

Video from inside the store, which was given to The Dispatch by police sources, shows Sylvester and Gray in what appears to be an argument.

In the video, Sylvester swings a purse at Gray and immediately backs up. Several seconds later, Gray pulls out a firearm, fires four shots, pockets the firearm and walks out of the store.

Story continues

Homicide database: Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus since 2017

Gray called 911 after the shooting and told dispatchers he shot Sylvester in self-defense after Sylvester "smacked (him) with a purse."

After being initially charged in Franklin County Municipal Court, Gray was released after posting a $50,000 bond through a bond company. That bond was set by Judge Eileen Paley.

Gray was indicted last Wednesday on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, murder and inducing panic. An arrest warrant was issued as part of the indictment.

'Justice where?': A victim's mother questions low bond for double-homicide suspect

Following the indictment, the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) became involved in locating Gray. Marshals looked in Columbus and Mansfield before getting information that Gray was at a hotel in Marysville.

When marshals arrived at the hotel, they found Gray's girlfriend but not Gray. Shortly after midnight on Friday morning, Gray turned himself in at the Franklin County jail.

Back behind bars: Tuttle Mall shooting suspect back in jail after alleged threats to witnesses

Police sources and the marshals office confirmed that statements heard by Gray on recorded calls during his incarceration following the shooting and his initial Municipal Court hearing led to urgency in locating Gray. However, Columbus police Sgt. Joe Albert said Monday that detectives had not heard threatening statements on the calls.

"Per the lead detective, there's no need to file witness intimidation charges or anything like that," Albert said.

On Tuesday, Shamansky said he had listened to the jail calls and they did not include any threatening language.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Prosecutors seeking to hold Tuttle Mall shooting suspect without bond