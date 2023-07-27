Prosecutors seek lengthy prison sentence for Murdaugh accomplice Russell Laffitte

Citing former banker Russell Laffitte’s unwillingness to take responsibility for his crimes, government prosecutors on Thursday filed a memo urging U.S. Judge Richard Gergel to impose a sentence of at least nine years in prison and up to 11 and a half years..

Laffitte, former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston by Gergel.

Last November, a federal jury found that Laffitte schemed with former lawyer and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh to misapply or mishandle some $3.7 million at Laffitte’s bank in Hampton. The jury convicted Laffitte of bank fraud, wire fraud and the misapplication of bank funds.

In their 35-page memo, prosecutors said, “the Defendant committed serious crimes that undermine the public’s trust in the judicial and banking systems. It is important that the judicial system respond in kind and punish these crimes severely to promote respect for the law, provide just punishment, and afford adequate deterrence to others in positions of power and trust who are given the opportunity to exploit vulnerable victims.”

In recent months, Laffitte’s lawyers have fought unsuccessfully to overturn the jury’s verdict. They portrayed Laffitte as a victim who was manipulated by Murdaugh.

“To this day, the Defendant has failed to take any accountability for his own actions or show any contrition to the victims for the harm his actions caused,” prosecutors said. The prosecutors are assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily Limehouse, Kathleen Stoughton and Winston Holliday.

A sentence of nine years would be a stiff one. White collar criminals such as Laffitte who have no criminal background are generally given less time. However, white collar criminals who get sentences on the light side usually take responsibility for their actions, and Laffitte has not.

This story will be updated.