Prosecutors will seek life without parole for man accused of killing Desheena Kyle

Prosecutors have opted against seeking the death penalty against John Bassett Jr., the Knoxville man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last year.

Desheena Kyle's body was found in an abandoned house on Sam Tillery Road in September, months after she had been reported missing by her family.

Bassett, 29, who is described by Kyle's family as an ex-boyfriend, faces charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

In Criminal Court on Friday, Knox County Assistant District Attorney General Nathaniel Ogle said prosecutors intend to seek life without possibility of parole.

"We wanted the death penalty," said Kyle's aunt, Rita Turner. "We pushed for it and advocated for that. The district attorney told us that there were a couple more components they needed to justify in order to to pursue that."

In the court filing, Ogle noted "the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, in that it involved torture or serious physical abuse beyond that necessary to produce death."

Kyle's death records said she was beaten prior to being shot, family members told Knox News.

Kyle was reported missing from her Wilson Road apartment on June 28. Her body was found on Sept. 28 in an unoccupied home, the former residence of a relative of Bassett.

Bassett's trial is scheduled to start Oct. 10 and is expected to last four days.

"We feel like justice is on its way to being served and that they have the evidence to convict him," Turner said after Friday's hearing. "He is where he needs to be, knowing he will never see the light of day again. The pain in this is that we will never get Desheena back, but this is a step in the right direction."

