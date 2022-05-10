Prosecutors seek to lock up WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch in DUI death

Tamara Lynn Sytch

Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch, saying she "poses a threat of harm to the community" based on past driving offenses, according to court documents.

Sytch is accused of drunk driving in a crash that killed a man in Ormond Beach earlier this year. Sytch was also charged with driving under the influence three times in a span of two months in 2015 in Pennsylvania and has never had a valid Florida driver's license, according to the motion.

Sytch, 49, was arrested Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach and charged with DUI causing death, driving on a suspended license causing serious injury, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property, according to court records.

Sytch was released Saturday from the Volusia County Branch Jail on $227,500 bail.

The bond hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday before Circuit Judge Karen Foxman at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Ormond Beach police said that on March 25, Sytch's vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the back of a stopped car at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Granada Boulevard, leading to the death of Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75.

Sytch had a blood alcohol content of .280, which is 3-1/2 times the legal limit of .08 set by Florida law, police said.

Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger wrote in her motion that Florida law allows for pre-trial detention if there is "substantial probability" a person committed the offense and poses a threat to the community.

Sytch has multiple previous driving arrests

Terwilleger listed Sytch's prior offenses.

Sytch was arrested on May 30, 2015, in Carbon County, Pennsylvania, on several charges, including driving under the influence, driving while license is suspended or revoked and careless driving, according to the motion. Sytch had a blood alcohol content of .253, according to the motion. That is more than three times the legal limit.

It wasn't long before she was arrested again. On June 1, 2015, Sytch was arrested in Carbon County on charges including driving under the influence, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and reckless driving. Sytch's blood alcohol level was .300, according to the motion. That is 3-3/4 times the legal limit.

On June 20, 2015, Sytch was arrested again on charges including driving under the influence, driving without a license and careless driving, according to the motion. Sytch's blood alcohol content was .078, according to the motion, below the legal limit of .08.

On Dec. 17, 2015, Sytch pleaded guilty to three counts of DUI and one count of BAC .02 or greater in Pennsylvania and the remaining charges in the three cases were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Sytch was sentenced to probation. But on Oct. 3, 2016, she violated her probation, according to the motion.

Sytch was sentenced on Feb. 3, 2017, to the Carbon County Prison, according to the motion.

On Jan. 12, 2017, Sytch pleaded guilty in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, to driving without a license.

As of May 9, 2022, Sytch has never had a valid Florida driver's license, the motion states. Sytch has a suspended license from Pennsylvania, the motion states.

Sytch is also facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Whitney Hill, who is Lasseter's daughter and representative of Lasseter's estate.

Besides Sytch, the lawsuit names James F. Pente as a defendant. Pente, a resident of Ormond Beach, owned the vehicle that Sytch was driving at the time of the fatal crash, according to the lawsuit filed in Volusia County Circuit Court.

Sytch was intoxicated while operating Pente's vehicle, according to the lawsuit.

The charging affidavit listed an Ormond Beach address for Sytch. But the lawsuit states she is a resident of Keansburg, New Jersey.

