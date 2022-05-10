Prosecutors seek to lock up WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch in DUI death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tammy Lynn Sytch
    American professional wrestling manager and actress
Tamara Lynn Sytch
Tamara Lynn Sytch

Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch, saying she "poses a threat of harm to the community" based on past driving offenses, according to court documents.

Sytch is accused of drunk driving in a crash that killed a man in Ormond Beach earlier this year. Sytch was also charged with driving under the influence three times in a span of two months in 2015 in Pennsylvania and has never had a valid Florida driver's license, according to the motion.

Sytch, 49, was arrested Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach and charged with DUI causing death, driving on a suspended license causing serious injury, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property, according to court records.

Sytch was released Saturday from the Volusia County Branch Jail on $227,500 bail.

The bond hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday before Circuit Judge Karen Foxman at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Ormond Beach police said that on March 25, Sytch's vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the back of a stopped car at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Granada Boulevard, leading to the death of Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75.

Sytch had a blood alcohol content of .280, which is 3-1/2 times the legal limit of .08 set by Florida law, police said.

WWE Hall of Famer charged: Police: WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested in fatal Ormond Beach crash

DUI Court observes 10 years: With a gavel, a pee cup and speeches, Volusia DUI court marks 10 years of helping people

Man sentenced: Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for crash that killed pregnant woman in Ormond Beach

Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger wrote in her motion that Florida law allows for pre-trial detention if there is "substantial probability" a person committed the offense and poses a threat to the community.

Sytch has multiple previous driving arrests

Terwilleger listed Sytch's prior offenses.

Sytch was arrested on May 30, 2015, in Carbon County, Pennsylvania, on several charges, including driving under the influence, driving while license is suspended or revoked and careless driving, according to the motion. Sytch had a blood alcohol content of .253, according to the motion. That is more than three times the legal limit.

It wasn't long before she was arrested again. On June 1, 2015, Sytch was arrested in Carbon County on charges including driving under the influence, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and reckless driving. Sytch's blood alcohol level was .300, according to the motion. That is 3-3/4 times the legal limit.

On June 20, 2015, Sytch was arrested again on charges including driving under the influence, driving without a license and careless driving, according to the motion. Sytch's blood alcohol content was .078, according to the motion, below the legal limit of .08.

On Dec. 17, 2015, Sytch pleaded guilty to three counts of DUI and one count of BAC .02 or greater in Pennsylvania and the remaining charges in the three cases were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Sytch was sentenced to probation. But on Oct. 3, 2016, she violated her probation, according to the motion.

Sytch was sentenced on Feb. 3, 2017, to the Carbon County Prison, according to the motion.

On Jan. 12, 2017, Sytch pleaded guilty in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, to driving without a license.

As of May 9, 2022, Sytch has never had a valid Florida driver's license, the motion states. Sytch has a suspended license from Pennsylvania, the motion states.

Sytch is also facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Whitney Hill, who is Lasseter's daughter and representative of Lasseter's estate.

Besides Sytch, the lawsuit names James F. Pente as a defendant. Pente, a resident of Ormond Beach, owned the vehicle that Sytch was driving at the time of the fatal crash, according to the lawsuit filed in Volusia County Circuit Court.

Sytch was intoxicated while operating Pente's vehicle, according to the lawsuit.

The charging affidavit listed an Ormond Beach address for Sytch. But the lawsuit states she is a resident of Keansburg, New Jersey.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch could have bond revoked

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former pro-wrestler out on bond after arrest in deadly Ormond Beach crash

    Former pro-wrestler out on bond after arrest in deadly Ormond Beach crash

  • Former WWF star arrested on DUI charges after a Florida senior citizen’s death

    Tammy Lynn Sytch, better known as WWE Hall of Fame star “Sunny,” bonded out of Volusia County jail Saturday after her arrest on criminal charges related to a crash that killed a 75-year-old man.

  • Floating restaurant sinks in Fort Lauderdale waters, owner says. Crew escapes unharmed

    A floating restaurant known for its alligator delicacies sank Sunday afternoon on the Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal Waterway — but the crew abandoned the watercraft unharmed, its owner told the Miami Herald.

  • 14 dogs found caged in ‘deplorable living conditions’ in Bradenton home, police say

    It’s expected the animals will be available for adoption in the future, Bradenton police said.

  • Arkansas Softball: Razorbacks blast Texas A&M to close regular season

    Arkansas closes the regular season by taking care of Texas A&M. Next up is the SEC Tournament beginning Thursday night!

  • Daughter’s twerking in Charlotte apartment pool preceded eviction notice, woman claims

    Management at Element SouthPark cites “public nudity, fighting” and other “disruptive behavior,” claims that Marshette Foster disputes.

  • Anthony Anderson Graduates From Howard University: “It’s Literally Been 30 Years in the Making”

    Anthony Anderson is a Howard University graduate. The Black-ish star posted a video Sunday on Instagram sharing the news that he’d earned his bachelor of fine arts degree from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. “To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!'” he began his post. “Words can’t begin to describe the […]

  • New Mexico firefighters beg holdouts to evacuate village

    TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) -Firefighters in New Mexico begged holdout residents of a mountain village to evacuate on Sunday, before the United States' largest active wildfire races up a valley that is their only way out. Many have ignored requests to leave as they stayed on to defend centuries-old homes and ranches in Chacon, the village about 45 miles (72 km) northeast of Santa Fe, with a population of around 200. As the fire rapidly burned through forest 8 miles (13 km) away, firefighters and police warned people they would not be able to see or breathe once the blaze was upon them.

  • Kentucky football player charged with DUI, careless driving

    LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) A Kentucky football player has been charged with drunken driving, university police said. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., 24, was arrested Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and driving without tail lamps, news outlets reported, citing a police citation. A University of Kentucky Police officer pulled over a black Dodge Durango that was ''not maintaining its designated operating lane'' and did not have its taillights activated, the arrest citation filed with Fayette District Court said.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo praises Al Horford despite Game 4 confrontation

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and Al Horford weren't exactly friendly with each other Monday night, but the Bucks star couldn't compliment the Celtics veteran enough after Boston's Game 4 win.

  • Updating results of the Laremy Tunsil trade after 2022 NFL draft

    They're still not done.

  • Indonesian sailors seize $82M of cocaine floating off port

    Sailors deployed to secure travel during the Eid al-Fitr holiday made Indonesia's biggest cocaine seizure after finding plastic packages of the drugs floating at sea, the navy said. Indonesia is a major hub for drug trafficking in Southeast Asia and has strict drug laws, with convicted smugglers sometimes executed by firing squad. Smuggling drugs by throwing packages and a buoy into the sea is a common tactic, Vice Adm. Ahmadi Heri Purwono said.

  • Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress

    NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday. The James Webb Space Telescope beamed back the latest test pictures of a neighboring satellite galaxy, and the results are stunning when compared with images taken by NASA’s previous infrared observatory, the Spitzer Space Telescope. Each of the 18 mirror segments on the new telescope is bigger than the single one on Spitzer.

  • 'Succession' star glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest

    Actor and activist James Cromwell has gone from “Succession’s” Uncle Ewan to real-life supergluin’ — pasting his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter on Tuesday to protest the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk. The 82-year-old Oscar nominee, known for “Babe: Pig in the City” and “L.A. Confidential,” channeled his role as the crotchety, anti-capitalist brother of a billionaire media mogul for the protest organized by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Cromwell sat on the Starbucks counter wearing a "Free the Animals" T-shirt and read a statement denouncing the surcharge for vegan milk alternatives.

  • Apple Just Issued This Urgent Alert to All Shoppers

    If you're an Apple user, chances are you're fully committed to the brand. The company makes it easy to link your devices, whether you have an iPhone, a Macbook, an iPad, AirPods, or all of the above. But while lines and waitlists form whenever the latest Apple devices are released, sometimes the product you're looking for is harder to obtain. Now, Apple has issued an urgent alert to all shoppers about their current product line. Read on to find out what the tech giant says is quickly disappearin

  • Former Ohio State running back Master Teague released by Chicago Bears

    Just one week after signing an undrafted free agent contract, Master Teague has been released.

  • 46 Father's Day Gifts That'll Make You His Favorite Daughter

    Between Father's Day, birthdays, and more, shopping for dad can be tough. We found thoughtful options that make heartfelt (and funny) gifts for dad from daughter.

  • Wilderness Center to host photo club contest

    Wilderness Center Nature Photo Club will hold its 28th Annual Foto Fest event 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday June 4, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday June 5

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Larry Ogunjobi visited with Jets

    Back in March, it looked like free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was going to sign with the Bears. But then Chicago failed Ogunjobi’s physical, keeping him on the open market. Now nearly two months later, Ogunjobi could be close to finding a new home. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ogunjobi has spent the last two [more]