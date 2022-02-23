Prosecutors seek maximum sentence for man who strangled woman to death in Dayton

Feb. 23—Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence a man to 25 years in prison before allowing him to seek parole in connection to the strangulation of a Dayton woman.

Kendall Beasley, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and a repeat violent offender specification, according to a prosecutor's sentencing memorandum filed in the case. He's expected to be sentenced to life in prison and a judge will decide today how long he will have to serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Montgomery County prosecutors said in a court document that Beasley strangled Shanika Bogan, 31, to death on April 29, 2021, while Bogan's children were inside the home. Beasley had been released from prison in connection to a different crime 24 days before he killed Bogan, prosecutors said.

Beasley and Bogan met before he went to prison and he contacted her after he was released. Bogan was dating someone else.

"Upon learning acquaintanceship was going nowhere the defendant snuck into the victim's apartment after a delivery driver exited the front door of the multi-unit building," the state's sentencing memorandum said. "There, the defendant would remain in the apartment for several hours with the victim and her two young children. At some point the victim's boyfriend attempted to enter the residence but was denied entry by the defendant. The exact time is uncertain, but what is undisputed is that at some point while in the residence the defendant strangled the victim to death."

The state said Bogan's children, ages 4 and 10, were ordered by Beasley to remain in their bedroom and are now being raised by extended family.

"The defendant's actions were heinous, depraved, and heartless," the state memorandum says. "Strangling a woman to death in the presence of her two small children speak volumes as to the danger that the defendant possess to the community should he be released. The interests of justice call out for a substantial and meaningful sentence in this case."

The Dayton Daily News will update this story with the sentence once it's announced.