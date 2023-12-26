Prosecutors seek murder charge in Fridley 18-year-old’s shooting

Anoka County prosecutors plan to bring a second-degree murder charge against a 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman last week in Fridley, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was arrested Thursday after emergency workers reported to a report of a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in the 4500 block of Third Street Northeast in Fridley shortly before 4 p.m. Responders at the scene found 18-year-old Jayden Lee Kline of Fridley with a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were performed on Kline, who was brought to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Tuesday confirmed her death was the result of a gunshot to the head. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office initially reported investigators found she had been shot, but did not immediately confirm the cause of her death.

Prosecutors are seeking to charge the 17-year-old boy as an adult, said Keith Ternes, a spokesman with the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.