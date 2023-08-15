Prosecutors seek Ohio Supreme Court review of local case

Aug. 15—The Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office has filed an appeal of an 11th District Court of Appeals decision that overturned the convictions of Samantha and Valorie Olah.

In June, the 11th District Court of Appeals overturned Valorie Olah's conviction on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, and Samantha Olah's conviction on one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony. Valorie Olah was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison, and Samantha Olah was sentenced to three years in prison.

The pair were charged in the death of 3-year old Brantley Santiago, who fell down the stairs and died while being cared for by the Olahs, according to documents filed with the Ohio Supreme Court.

Both were indicted on two counts of murder, unclassified felonies, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree felonies, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, one second-degree felony and one third-degree felony. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Most of the counts against the two were dismissed, according to court records.

The 11th District found that there was insufficient evidence to find that the Olahs had acted recklessly in the appeal, and overturned the convictions.

Prosecutors' appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court claims that the fall down the stairs was not Brantley's first fall while in the Olahs' care, and that the statute does not include any language requiring a culpable mental state. The brief from the state lists a number of issues prosecutors claim the appeals court did not consider fully enough, including previous falls, Brantley's parents urging the Olahs to be more careful, and a cluttered environment in the home.

The appeal asks the court to provide direction on the law in this case.

The Supreme Court has the option of whether or not to hear the case.