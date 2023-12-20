Prosecutors seek pre-trial detention of suspect in Villaneuva shooting

Dec. 19—State prosecutors in San Miguel County are requesting a Ribera man accused in a fatal shooting in Villanueva be held in jail until his trial.

A pre-trial detention hearing is scheduled Thursday in the 2nd Judicial District Court for Gary Hicks, 59, who is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 12 slaying of 39-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez in the small community on N.M. 3.

A prosecutor wrote in a motion filed Friday no conditions of release for Hicks can guarantee the safety of the community.

A New Mexico State Police officer arrived at a Villanueva residence shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 12 in response to a report of a shooting and found three people standing next to Rodriguez, who was lying face-down in a pool of blood, according to a statement of probable cause. The officer identified the three people as Hicks, Rodriguez's wife and a witness who had dialed 911.

The officer also found "an AK-47 style firearm" at the scene, he wrote in the statement.

During the 911 call, the witness reported Hicks had shot Rodriguez, while Hicks could be heard in the background denying this, according to the statement.

The witness told investigators he had been cutting wood with Hicks that evening. The two men stopped at a home where Rodriguez's wife and daughter live when they saw Rodriguez's vehicle parked there, according to the statement. They both knew a court order prohibited Rodriguez from being at the home, the man said.

He and Hicks got out of his vehicle and confronted Rodriguez, he said.

He told police he was facing Rodriguez when he heard a gunshot from behind him and then saw Rodriguez fall to the ground, the statement says. He turned and saw Hicks holding a rifle.

Rodriguez was charged in November with child abuse, battery and criminal damage to property after his wife reported he had grabbed her by the throat, slammed her into a wall and broken a window while their children were present at the home, a criminal complaint against Rodriguez states.

A Nov. 20 court order allowed Rodriguez to be released from jail but prohibited him from contacting his wife or returning to her home.

Rodriguez's wife told investigators she returned home Dec. 12 to find Hicks and his friend standing near Rodriguez's body. She checked to see if he had a pulse, police wrote in the statement.

Rodriguez's 11-year-old daughter was inside the home during the incident. She told police she saw Hicks through the window and noticed he had a gun, the statement says, and she heard a gunshot about five minutes later.

When police questioned Hicks, he said he had grabbed the rifle from the vehicle after hearing two gunshots fired from behind him and seeing Rodriguez fall to the ground, police wrote in the statement.

"After pressing Mr. Hicks on the incident, he kept saying he does not remember shooting Alejandro Rodriguez," the statement says.

The officer told Hicks his companion had accused him of shooting Rodriguez, and Hicks replied the man "is an honest person, so if he told you that's what happened then that's what happened."