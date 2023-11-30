Prosecutors seek pretrial detention of man charged with attempted murder

Nov. 29—Prosecutors will seek pretrial detention of a Santa Fe man accused of striking a young woman with his truck outside her apartment complex, leaving her so severely injured she remained in a medically induced coma for a month.

Jonathan Castaneda, 21, who was charged this week with attempted first-degree murder as well as stalking, criminal damage to property and tampering with a motor vehicle, will remain in jail at least until a Dec. 13 court hearing on whether he will be detained until his trial.

Following an investigation that lasted more than two months, Santa Fe police alleged Castaneda struck 19-year-old Valicity Lozoya with his truck late Sept. 22 in the parking lot of Sangre de Cristo Apartments. He also is accused of tampering with her car and vandalizing it in two incidents in June and July.

Lozoya was airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital after she was discovered unconscious in the parking lot after the incident. Police have said she is recovering.

An investigator wrote in a criminal complaint Castaneda confessed to the crimes during interviews Monday with police. He told police he had attempted to kill Lozoya months after they dated because he felt guilty about the brief romantic relationship. After the relationship ended, he reunited with an ex-girlfriend and told her about Lozoya, which caused her stress that might have prompted her to have a miscarriage, he said, according to the complaint.

Castaneda appeared at his arraignment Wednesday via video from the Santa Fe County jail.

County Magistrate Morgan Wood told Castaneda he was facing a potential sentence of more than 12 years if he is convicted of all of the charges.

Castaneda has no prior criminal history, aside from traffic infractions, but prosecutors say he should remain in jail to guarantee the safety of the community.

In a motion filed Wednesday seeking pretrial detention, Assistant District Attorney Shelby Bradley wrote Castaneda "has demonstrated that he is capable not only of rationalizing that his sexual fling with Ms. Lozoya was somehow to blame for [Castaneda's] girlfriend's miscarriage, but also of deciding that Ms. Lozoya must pay for that with her life."

Prosecutors will argue their case for keeping Castaneda jailed during the December hearing.