Prosecutors seek prison for Americans in Ghosn escape trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — The trial in Tokyo of two Americans charged with helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, flee Japan wrapped up Friday with prosecutors seeking prison terms of more than two years for each of them.

The Americans, former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, were arrested in Massachusetts last year and extradited in March. They acknowledged guilt when their trial opened last month and have apologized for their alleged roles in Ghosn’s escape.

Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and fled in December 2019 to Lebanon while out on bail awaiting trial.

The maximum penalty in Japan for helping a criminal is three years in prison. Prosecutors demanded a sentence of of two years and 10 months for Michael Taylor and two years and six months for his son.

The Taylors’ defense argued for suspended sentences for the two, who spent 10 months in custody before their extradition.

Chief Judge Hideo Nirei said sentencing was set for July 19. The Taylors’ case has sped along compared to most Japanese trials, which tend to drag on for many months, if not years.

When asked for comment, Michael Taylor, audibly sobbing, asked for forgiveness.

“I stand here today a man whose life has been destroyed because of this,” he told the court. “I am a citizen of this earth. No one will stand before you and be more remorseful and sorry than me and my son.”

He denied prosecutors' allegations that he had profited from helping Ghosn to escape. He said he was “so deep in debt because of this.”

Peter Taylor appeared calm but also apologized.

“After my experience in the Japanese judicial system, my impression has changed a lot,” he said. “And last but not least, I apologize to the people of Japan, and I deeply regret my action.”

The prosecutors described Ghosn's flight as a “very cunning and brash escape.”

Ghosn is still wanted on charges of falsifying securities statements in under-reporting his compensation, and of breach of trust in using Nissan money for personal gain. He is a citizen of France, Brazil and Lebanon, which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for two decades, has insisted he is innocent, stressing the compensation was never agreed upon or paid, and the expenses were for legitimate business.

In December 2019, Ghosn put on sunglasses and walked from his Tokyo home to Shinagawa station. He rode a bullet train to a hotel in Osaka, where he hid in a big box, supposedly containing audio equipment, that had air holes punched in it so he could breathe, according to prosecutors.

The box was taken to a private jet, skirting luggage inspections, and flown to Turkey. Ghosn then traveled on to Lebanon.

“Our judicial system was undermined,” prosecutor Ryozo Kitajima told the court, stressing prospects were now slim Ghosn will ever stand trial.

The Taylors’ defense lawyer Keiji Isaji argued that Ghosn was the chief culprit, and his clients were exploited because they didn’t understand Japanese law.

Isaji asked the court to treat Michael Taylor with leniency given his record as a Green Beret and work in FBI anti-terrorism operations and humanitarian charities. He described Peter Taylor as “a young businessman showing promise." He said neither were likely to commit another crime.

“They deeply regret what they did,” Isaji said.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Some fans. No fans. Tokyo undecided as games open in 3 weeks

    Banning all fans from the Tokyo Olympics is still an option with the games opening during a pandemic in just three weeks, Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo organizing committee, said Friday. This would be a reversal of a decision spelled out 10 days ago by organizers to allow a limited number of local fans — up to 10,000 — to attend. Fans from abroad were banned months ago as too great a risk.

  • No indictment for doctor accused of COVID-19 vaccine theft

    A grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict a former Houston-area health department doctor who was accused of stealing nine doses of coronavirus vaccine from a damaged vial and administering them to family and friends. Prosecutors had alleged that Dr. Hasan Gokal, who worked for Harris County Public Health, stole a vial of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine while working at a vaccination site at a suburban Houston park on Dec. 29.

  • More Inside a Creative Couple’s Sustainable Catskills Getaway

    Tucked away in a quiet corner, this lofty wooden compound is full of eco-innovations Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Four new sports debuting at the 2020 Olympic summer games in Tokyo

    Climbers, skaters, surfers and karatekas are Olympics bound for the first time at the Tokyo games this summer.

  • Sri Lanka: Hundreds of sea animals washed ashore after ship disaster

    Turtles, dolphins and whales are among the sea life that have died since the X-Press Pearl sunk.

  • White House reports 56% of hires are women, pay gap narrowed

    President Joe Biden has filled about 56% of his senior White House staff positions with women, including about 36% who come from racially and-or ethnically diverse backgrounds, according the White House. The Biden administration published the gender and pay analysis of its staff on Thursday as it delivered a required annual report to Congress listing the title and salary of every White House office employee. The administration said the data shows it is “the most diverse administration in history" and also has only a narrow pay gap between men and women on staff.

  • Wuhan man who contracted COVID-19 accused of lying on stand

    A Chinese national on trial for failing to disclose the locations he was at while he was infected with COVID-19 claimed that a contact tracer had not given him the chance to elaborate, and that he was suffering from a fever and chills when being interviewed.

  • Hong Kong police officer's condition improves after stabbing

    A Hong Kong police officer who was stabbed in the back has been moved from critical to serious condition, officials said Friday, indicating a likely recovery from the incident in which the assailant later stabbed himself and died. Authorities were still looking into the motivation behind Thursday night's attack, which followed annual commemorations of Hong Kong’s handover from British to Chinese control in 1997, as well as the centenary of the founding of China’s ruling Communist Party. The attack comes amid a sweeping crackdown on political dissent, with authorities banning large-scale demonstrations and arresting scores of pro-democracy activists over the past year.

  • S.Korea's few surviving 'comfort women' face life's end as political fight rages on

    Fighting disease, death and disillusionment, members of South Korea’s rapidly dwindling sisterhood of surviving "comfort women" say they are facing the twilight of their lives with diminished camaraderie and will to wage political battles. Only 14 of the 240 registered survivors of Japan's wartime brothels are still alive in South Korea, nearly half the number who were alive just three years ago. That has left the women more divided than ever over whether to keep seeking greater compensation and contrition from the Japanese government, an issue that has helped sour relations between Seoul and Tokyo and brought intense personal scrutiny and controversy.

  • S.Korea's Moon and North's Kim exchanged letters ahead of Biden summit -newspaper

    Moon had hoped to use the meeting with Biden as a chance to revive stalled talks with Kim and urge Washington to handle the issue with more urgency. Moon's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Moon and Biden expressed their willingness to engage with North Korea after the May meeting.

  • Biden behind on global vaccine sharing, cites local hurdles

    President Joe Biden came up well short on his goal of delivering 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June as a host of logistical and regulatory hurdles slowed the pace of U.S. vaccine diplomacy. Although the Biden administration has announced that about 50 countries and entities will receive a share of the excess COVID-19 vaccine doses, the U.S. has shipped fewer than 24 million doses to 10 recipient countries, according to an Associated Press tally. The White House says more will be sent in the coming days and stresses that Biden has done everything in his power to meet the commitment.

  • Why Canada is mourning the deaths of hundreds of children

    The discovery of more than a thousand unmarked graves has shocked many. Here's what we know so far.

  • 'Yes': Trump tells Hannity he's made up his mind about 2024

    Former President Donald Trump has apparently made a decision about whether he will run again in 2024.

  • Texas trucker accused of offering free trips and sexually assaulting boy is convicted

    The Texas truck driver posted flyers offering free trips to boys, prosecutors say.

  • What the Trump Organization indictments mean for former President Trump

    The big question is whether CFO Allen Weisselberg will cooperate with prosecutors in the probe.

  • NFL refuses to provide details regarding the WFT investigation

    Over the years, the NFL has ordered investigations regarding multiple major scandals. Usually (if not unanimously), those investigations resulted in the creation of a written report. Usually (if not unanimously), those reports are made available. From Bountygate to Bullygate to Deflategate, we knew as much as we ever wanted to know (and more) about the [more]

  • Ralph Lauren Opens New Concept Store in Ginza, Tokyo

    The store will have a fresh, light-filled canvas that will allow it to take on a new look and feel every month.

  • The reported Trump Org charges are small potatoes

    The reported Trump Org charges are small potatoes

  • Britney Spears’ Father Says Her Issues With Conservatorship Aren’t His Fault

    Jamie Spears filed documents Tuesday night intending to shield him from responsibility for treatment daughter Britney Spears testified about last week. He requested an investigation into her claims that her conservatorship is “abusive.” Days after Britney Spears told the court that she wants out of the conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years and squarely blamed her father for much of the suffering she said she’s endured, Jamie Spears filed paperwork pointing out that he has not been the co

  • 10 Things in Politics: Trump's woes expand 2024 field

    And the Supreme Court dealt another blow to voting rights