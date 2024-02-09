Prosecutors seek seminary records in leadup to pastor's child sexual abuse trial

In the leadup to a Wichita Falls pastor's trial for charges related to child sex crimes, prosecutors are seeking records from religious campuses and calling for an expert in child sexual abuse to testify, court records show.

Longtime Rephidim Church Pastor Ronnie Allen Killingsworth is scheduled for trial April 30 in 78th District Court for six counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact dating as far back as over 20 years and involving three victims in Wichita County, according to court documents.

Killingsworth, 78, was free Friday from Clay County Jail on $150,000 in bonds, according to jail records.

The pastor of Rephidim Church was indicted recently on child sexual assault charges stemming from incidents several years ago. The church is located in the 4400 block of Allendale Road and has been in operation since 1971.

Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells and Assistant DA Bill Vassar, lead prosecutor, have requested subpoenas for Midwest Baptist Theological Seminary, Wayland Baptist University, Luther Rice College & Seminary, and the University of Oklahoma.

They are seeking to obtain Killingsworth's disciplinary records, grades, degrees earned and other records from the campuses.

In addition, prosecutors have applied for a subpoena for Lindsey Dula, an expert witness in forensic interviewing, grooming and child sexual abuse, to testify in the trial. Dula is one of several experts lined up by prosecutors.

They have also sought records from the Wichita Falls, Iowa Park and Burkburnett police departments, Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center and others for the case against Killingsworth.

The charges against him are:

Four counts of indecency with a child in connection with a victim May 29, 2011.

One count in connection with a second victim Sept. 25, 2001.

One count in connection with a third victim Oct. 16, 2000.

Indecency with a child is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

No law-enforcement affidavits are publicly available detailing the allegations against him since the charges were referred directly to a grand jury with no prior arrest.

After a Wichita County grand jury issued a sealed indictment filed June 30, Killingsworth turned himself in to Clay County Jail for arrest.

His bond conditions prohibit him from contact or direct communication with the victims or going to a home, daycare or school frequented by the victims, court documents show.

Killingsworth's case was transferred to 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy's court last year. Thirtieth District Judge Jeff McKnight recused himself from the case because he had previously represented a potential witness in the case.

At the request of the Wichita County DA's Office, Sorrells was appointed as attorney pro tem. The appointment gives him full authority over the case.

