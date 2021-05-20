Prosecutors seek to try 16-year-old accused in murder as adult

May 20—Montgomery County prosecutors are seeking to try a 16-year-old accused of shooting a man in the head as an adult.

Carmelo Glaze, 16, has been charged in Montgomery County Juvenile Court on counts of murder, felonious assault, shooting over a roadway, and having weapons while under disability. A denial to the charges was entered, which is the juvenile equivalent to a not guilty plea.

Glaze is accused of shooting Kirby Shoffner on April 27, court records say. A Dayton police report says Shoffner, 25, was shot in the 600 block of Leland Avenue about 9:30 p.m.

An April 28 judge's order says attorney Christopher Fogt was appointed to represent Glaze. Fogt didn't respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Glaze originally faced a charge of felonious assault and the charges were amended in May, court records show. The prosecutor's office filed a motion to move the case to adult court last week.

"We have filed a motion to transfer the defendant to be tried as an adult due to the serious nature of the charges," Montgomery County prosecutor spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

The motion argues that state law requires the court to transfer the youth due to Glaze's age and the murder charges. It also says that other charges would make Glaze eligible to be transferred to adult court at the judge's discretion.

A status review for the Glaze case was set for May 20, according to court documents.

Shoffner was shot near Westwood Elementary School, according to the police report, in the area where 16-year-old Kamareon O'Berry also was killed. Dayton Police said that the two incidents are not connected.

Dayton Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Riverside Police have investigated several shootings and deaths of teenagers and young adults over the past month.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. released a statement last week: "It is very concerning to see the number of juveniles who have been committing violent and serious crimes using firearms. It is also very alarming to see the number of juveniles who have been victims of these violent acts."

Heck encouraged people with information to assist law enforcement with their investigations.