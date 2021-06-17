Prosecutors seek 'very substantial' prison time for Michael Avenatti over attempted extortion of Nike

NextShark
“Bling Empire” star Kane Lim has been accused of Asian hate after appearing in an Instagram Story that mocked Yamashiro, an Asian fusion restaurant in Hollywood. What happened: The Instagram Story, which was posted by Filipino American entrepreneur Rembrandt Flores, shows a group of Asian people dining at Tadaima, a new sushi restaurant located at 615 N. Western Avenue. In the video, Flores asked the group if they were happy to be in Tadaima instead of Yamashiro, which sits less than 15 minutes away at 1999 N. Sycamore Ave. The group, which included Lim, instantly jeered in agreement, with one of them even yelling “disgusting.”