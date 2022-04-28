Prosecutors seeking death penalty for man accused of murdering local Uber driver Christina Spicuzza

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala announced Thursday that his office will seek the death penalty in the case against Calvin Crew, the man accused of murdering Christina Spicuzza, the local mom of four who was driving for Uber at the time of her death.

Crew has been charged with criminal homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence.

RELATED: Disturbing dashcam video showing moments leading up to the murder of Uber driver released in court

In February, Spicuzza’s body was found in a wooded area of Monroeville. She had one gunshot wound to her head and was wearing a face mask.

Spicuzza didn’t have any identification on her, not even a cellphone. Through her tattoos, homicide detectives were able to determine she was the woman whose fiancé reported her missing two nights earlier.

The night she went missing, she was working as an Uber driver.

RELATED: ONLY ON 11: Homicide detectives in Uber driver murder talk abundance of evidence that led to arrest

In March, dash cam footage of the Uber ride was shown in court. It shows Crew holding a gun to Spicuzza’s head while she pleads for her life.

Spicuzza is heard in the video pleading for her life as she drove Crew around for an hour with the gun pressed on her neck at times. At one point, he can be seen holding the gun to the base of Spicuzza’s skull and holding her ponytail. Police also said Crew tried to access Spicuzza’s banking accounts.

RELATED: Missing Uber driver found dead in woods was shot, police say

Police said Crew took the camera, but the authorities were eventually able to recover it.

TRENDING NOW:

Here are the top high schools in the Pittsburgh area, according to new 2022 rankings West Mifflin Police Department warns of ‘SIM swapping’ scams Celebrity custody fight: Olivia Wilde served papers from Jason Sudeikis while on CinemaCon stage VIDEO:Woman stabbed husband to death after argument over coffee DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts