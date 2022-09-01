Prosecutors: Sex assault suspect in Greenwood neighborhood chase is repeat offender

A sexual assault suspect arrested after clipping multiple vehicles trying to escape Seattle police and then crashing is being held in jail for investigation of kidnapping and rape, along with several other charges.

According to court documents, the incident started around 2 a.m. Monday when the man offered to give a woman a ride back to her hotel.

When she got into his car, he allegedly pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted her, took her to Shoreline and held her captive in the car for about nine hours.

Police said the woman later escaped and ran to a nearby Starbucks for help.

When officers arrived, the man led them on a chase, which ended in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood after he hit several cars.

Prosecutors told KIRO 7 that they hoped to file charges in the case by Friday, saying the man is being watched by the office’s high-priority repeat offender group, as his rap sheet is long.

Since 2008 he has been convicted of at least six felonies in King County alone. His last conviction was in 2020 when he was sentenced to 22-29 months for stealing a car.

Last month, the suspect was arrested again for attempted robbery, but prosecutors said the case was never forwarded to them by Seattle police and pointed to the department’s staffing shortage as the reason why.