Prosecutors share memories of key high-profile cases

Feb. 26—Current and former prosecutors for District 27 all have at least one thing in common: They all remember the high-profile cases they they argued in court.

A high-profile case is one that attracts enough attention that the court could make significant alterations to ordinary procedures to manage it, according to National Association for Court Management.

District Attorney Jack Thorp said his first jury trial began the same day he was sworn in as an attorney and deputy prosecuting attorney for the 5th Judicial District in Arkansas.

"It was a double-capital murder in Russellville, Arkansas," he said. "The defendant was Dobe Tester (State v. Tester), and he murdered his parents."

It was a death penalty case, and Thorp said the word on the street was that he had been sworn in by Circuit Judge John Patterson right before they went back to "death qualify" the jury.

"I had been a licensed intern in the office for almost two years before it started," he said.

Thorp is a 21-year career prosecutor who has been DA for the past four years. He grew up in Catoosa and served in the U.S. Navy from 1988 to 1992, when he was honorably discharged. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville. He attended the University of Arkansas, where he received his Juris Doctorate in 1999.

Thorp has been an assistant district attorney for Districts 14, 13, and 10 in Oklahoma. During his legal career, he has been named Top Gun Prosecutor in 2006, 2008, 2009, and 2010.

Some of the most notable criminal cases he prosecuted included the murder of Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane's father and Tiffany Maher's murder.

"There have been several TV shows based on the Burney murder case out of Wagoner and the Zac Wade case out of Adair County. I once prosecuted a person for rape, and it was memorable because I never had a victim available, because the rape was on video," he said.

But Thorp said the case of Gordon Todd Skinner stands out the most for him.

"I hadn't been in Oklahoma very long when the case was literally dropped on my desk," said Thorp.

The case involved a man who was drugged, kidnapped and tortured, and the body was dumped somewhere around Galveston, Texas.

"The defendant came from a wealthy Tulsa family, and he had personally been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine. He had been involved in one of the largest LSD manufacturing cases in U.S. history," said Thorp.

Skinner allegedly owned the property where the laboratory equipment was stored. He was never charged in the LSD manufacturing case due to his cooperation.

When Thorp finished the Skinner case, he received calls from people all over the U.S., congratulating him.

"He was truly an evil sociopath. He received a life-plus 90-year sentence. I'll never forget that case, and to this day, I check regularly to ensure he is still in custody," said Thorp.

Brian Kuester was Thorp's direct predecessor in the DA's Office, and was named a U.S. attorney by President Donald Trump. Kuester said his first case as a district attorney was tried January 2011 in Wagoner County.

"The prosecution ended with a guilty verdict,and the judge sentenced the defendant to a term in prison that would ensure he would not be free to commit criminal acts again," said Kuester. "Justice would not have been possible without the victim having the courage to face the perpetrator and tell her story to the jury."

Kuester said every case he tried as a DA began with an unthinkable horror that was inflicted by the person who would become the defendant.

"The conclusion of the prosecution, regardless of the outcome, is not the end of the trauma and suffering for the victim or the victim's family. Every victim had a unique story and unique challenges to overcome," he said.

His hope was to not only bring justice to the victims and their families, but to also help the victims with their journey through the healing process.

"I don't think I am able to say I remember one of those stories more than another. They were all important," said Kuester.

Kuester was a second-term prosecutor for District 27 in 2017 when he was nominated by Trump as the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District. He was responsible for all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigations involving the U.S. in the district. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2017, took office in September 2017.

