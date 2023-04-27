Prosecutors share new photos of Mass. Guardsman’s room ahead of detention hearing in leak case

Federal prosecutors shared new images of suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira’s room, along with destroyed devices found during a search of his Dighton home ahead of his Thursday detention hearing.

When Teixeira, 21, appears in federal court in Worcester, prosecutors will urge a judge to keep the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman behind bars because he may still have access to secret national defense information he could expose, the Associated Press reported.

The Justice Department plans to argue that releasing Teixeira from jail while he awaits trial would be a grave threat to U.S. national security, according to court paperwork filed Wednesday.

“There simply is no condition or combination of conditions that can ensure the Defendant will not further disclose additional information still in his knowledge or possession,” the Justice Department wrote in the documents. “The damage the Defendant has already caused to the U.S. national security is immense. The damage the Defendant is still capable of causing is extraordinary.”

The FBI on Thursday arrested Jack Teixeira in connection with the leak of dozens of highly classified documents that, among other things, showed just how much the United States is able to conduct surveillance on Russia.

Teixeira is accused of leaking highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other top national security issues. He is charged with removing or transmitting classified national defense information, a crime under the Espionage Act.

Investigators alleged that Teixeira shared the documents about top national security issues in a Discord chat room.

In the documents, prosecutors wrote that Teixeira also owned multiple guns and repeatedly had “detailed and troubling discussions about violence and murder” on Discord.

In addition to the court filing, prosecutors released images of evidence recovered when FBI agents swarmed his home earlier this month, including a smashed laptop, tablet, and Xbox gaming console.

Prosecutors have not disclosed an alleged motive in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

