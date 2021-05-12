Prosecutors shelves probe of gang rape that shocked Egypt

Refinery29

After receiving a few hot tips from Refinery29 readers on the bodysuit as a transitional-weather essential that keeps them lookin’ cute even as the mercury fluctuates, we started a shopping hunt to locate the best place to buy one on the cheap. Where did we land? Amazon, of course — a previously untapped wonderland of the best affordable bodysuits that the internet has to offer.The one-piece style is not just a glorified (ahem, adult-acceptable) version of the leotard: it's a trusted fashion favorite for layering; it's easy to dress up or down; it comes in a range of figure-flattering styles; it makes daring necklines feel safe and simple cuts feel sexy. But don’t just take our word for it — let the lineup of chic and affordable Amazon bodysuits ahead do all the talking. From deep V-necks to classic cotton tees, trendy prints, and a smoldering see-through sleeve or two, there’s a bodysuit to suit your body ahead.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.In’voland Sheer Long Sleeve Bodysuit (Plus Size)This semi-sheer suit offers a look that’s both demure and a little sexy. You can layer it up or not — the level of daring is up to you.In'voland Sheer Long Sleeve Bodysuit (Plus Size), $, available at AmazonSYTUNG Scoop Neck Butterfly Print BodysuitY2K, is that you? This Delia*s-catalog-ready butterfly print bodysuit has “summer ride or die” written all over it.SYTUNG Scoop Neck Butterfly Print Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonSpadehill Bell-Sleeved BodysuitA subtle, drape-y bell sleeve and smooth fabrication earned this elegant v-neck bodysuit a 4-star rating on Amazon.Spadehill V-Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonVerdusa Spaghetti Strap Ribbed Cami BodysuitThe ditsy floral print on this dainty piece makes it feel like the ultimate spring buy.Verdusa Spaghetti Strap Ribbed Cami Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonNewmo Shapewear BodysuitIf you need your bodysuit to do a little work in the shaping department, look no further than this basic black bodysuit. Reviewers found the lightly compressive layer to be super-soft and smoothing.NEWMO Shapewear Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonPalinda Mock NeckAnother throwback print comes in the form of this vaguely Fiorucci-esque Renaissance cherub print.Palinda Mock Neck Cupid Print Sheer Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonMaya Maya Square-Neck BodysuitA square-cut neckline gives this basic bodysuit a streamlined edge ideal for layering under a pair of tailored trousers. It also comes in some scintillating summer shades like red and hot pink. MAYA MAYA Long Sleeve Square-Cut Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonMae Scoop Neck Ribbed Cotton BodysuitThis Amazon-helmed intimates brand has created a super-soft, barely-there bodysuit perfect for lounging — and it clocks in at a mere $11.Mae Ribbed Scoop Neck Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonIn’voland Plus V-Neck BodysuitBodysuits are at their best when making a sexy low-cut neckline feel secure. If you wish there was a short-sleeve version of this bad boy, you’re in luck — there is! There are also about 30 additional colors, including tie-dye.In'voland Plus Size V-Neck Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonTopMelon Turtleneck BodysuitKeep it classic with a ribbed turtleneck style in a soft cotton blend that boats chic extra-long sleeves and a 4.4-star rating.TopMelon Turtleneck Knit Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonSweatyRocks Deep V BodysuitThe plunging V-neckline of this sleeveless bodysuit is ready to be layered up with high-waisted denim and a moto-style jacket. SweatyRocks Deep V Neck Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonReoria Racerback Henley BodysuitA henley-style button front lends some vintage flair to this easy layering piece — which has racked up a total of 3,534 reviews on Amazon, along with 4.2 out of 5 stars.Reoria Racerback Henley Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonVerdusa Ocean Blue Scoop Neck BodysuitThis elegant neckline is reminiscent of the classic ballerina style, elongating the collarbone with its strategic placement.Minimomo Scoop Neck Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonAmerican Apparel Modal BodysuitThis short-sleeve T-shirt style bodysuit gets high ratings due to its insanely soft feel.American Apparel Mix Modal Short Sleeve T-Shirt Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonTie-Dye Camisole BodysuitWill our devotion to tie-dye waver in 2021? We doubt it, so we’re stocking up on this easy-wearing camisole-style layer in our favorite print to take us into the new year.MANGDIUP Tie Dye Camisole Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonAll Chic Racerback BodysuitWith a “Baywatch”-red hue and a racerback detail, this can’t-miss layer makes for a sporty addition to your wardrobe.Allchic Racerback Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonWDIRARA Long-Sleeve Mesh BodysuitHigh neckline meets sheer bell-sleeves for a day-to-night bodysuit that smolders. WDIRARA Long-Sleeve Mesh Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonMANGDIUP Cotton T-shirt BodysuitThis cotton-blend bodysuit is an all-season wardrobe staple that’s been reviewed — positively! — by over 1,700 Amazon customers.MANGDIUP Cotton T-Shirt Bodysuit, $, available at AmazonBoody EcoWear Long-Sleeve BodysuitCrafted from an eco-friendly blend of bamboo, nylon, and spandex, this classic bodysuit provides breathable, moisture-wicking, and thermo-regulating layer possibilities. 