Prosecutors: Shotgun-toting man made death threats

Jul. 14—A man accused of threatening to kill someone with a shotgun outside of a Whitefish area bar over the weekend now faces an assault with a weapon charge.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Douglas Glenn Kupka, 36, after responding to a report of a confrontation involving guns about 1:33 a.m., July 9. He is being held in the county jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to court documents, a witness told authorities that he spotted Kupka — who had threatened to kill someone with a firearm — headed toward the bar toting a shotgun. Seeing the weapon, the individual locked the door. In response, Kupka allegedly pointed the gun at him.

Upon arrival, deputies found four men and a woman standing outside the bar. When they asked about a gun, one of the men — identified as Kupka — told them it was in his van. Peering inside, deputies allegedly spotted the firearm. They also recovered eight shells from Kupka's pocket after searching him, court documents said.

Kupka is scheduled to be arraigned before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court on July 21. Assault with a weapon carries a maximum punishment of 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $50,000.

