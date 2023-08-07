Prosecutors: Suspects planned to rob homicide victim instead of paying for pot

.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — David Trevino and Adrian Suarez will learn Thursday what formal charges they face in Saturday's killing of 21-year-old Jordan Angel Lee Loveall.

On Monday afternoon, prosecutors received a 72-hour extension to file charges against the two Texas men who were in Lafayette on a job assignment. Currently, they are being held without bond at the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of murder in the commission of a felony.

Loveall planned to sell marijuana to Trevino, 21, and Suarez, 23, from his house in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue late Friday night, according to prosecutors.

Conversely, Trevino and Suarez planned to rob Loveall of his pot.

Trevino and Suarez, both from Hereford, Texas, arrived at Loveall's driveway across the street from the McAllister Recreation Center about 11:15 p.m. Friday, according to prosecutors.

As Loveall came out of his house and walked down the drive to Suarez and Trevino's red rental car, Trevino got out of the car with a gun at his side and said, "Let me have it," according to prosecutors.

Loveall saw Trevino and that he was armed, drew his own sidearm and began backing away towards the house, according to prosecutors.

Suarez told police he then heard several gunshots, according to prosecutor.

Suarez's car rolled out of Loveall's drive and into the street, and wouldn't work, so Saurez and Trevino abandoned it and ran way, according to prosecutors.

Loveall's girlfriend was inside the house and heard the shots. She called 911, according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, an Indiana State Police trooper on Lafayette's North End arrested Suarez in the area of 20th and Underwood streets, and delivered him to Lafayette police for questioning, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Suarez told police he called Loveall to get some marijuana to smoke at a friend's house, and Trevino suggested they get the pot for free — meaning rob Loveall of the dope, according to prosecutors. Suarez told police he agreed to the plan, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

After his arrest, Suarez told police that officers might find Trevino at their friend's house at North Fourth Street, which is where police found him early Saturday.

After running from the shooting, Trevino messaged the friend and asked him to pick him up, according to prosecutors. That friend took Trevino back to an apartment on North Fourth Street, where police found him a few hours later.

The probable cause affidavit filed with the request for a 72-hour extension does not contain any statements to police from Trevino.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Monday that the preliminary autopsy findings indicated Loveall died of multiple gun shot wounds to the torso. Final autopsy results are pending the return of toxicology reports.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Prosecutors: Suspects planned to rob victim instead of paying for pot